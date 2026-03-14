UAE downs 9 ballistic missiles, 33 drones on March 14

UAE reports intercepting 294 ballistic missiles and 1,600 drones in ongoing attacks
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones on 14 March 2026, which authorities said were launched from Iran, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, the country’s air defences have dealt with a total of 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,600 drones.
According to the statement, the attacks have resulted in six deaths involving individuals of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities.
Authorities also reported 141 injuries ranging from minor to moderate among individuals of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationals.
The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and to respond decisively to any actions that could undermine the country’s security, adding that efforts continue to safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, stability and national interests.