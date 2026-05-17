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Abu Dhabi authorities respond to fire incident near Barakah nuclear plant after drone strike

Drone strike sparks generator fire, but Barakah plant remains fully secure

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi authorities responded to a fire that broke out in an external electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, following a drone strike.

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed there was no impact on radiological safety levels. All precautionary measures were taken, with further updates to follow as they become available.

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FANR confirms plant safety unaffected

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said the incident did not affect the safety of the nuclear power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, adding that all units are operating normally.

Authorities urge caution over misinformation

Officials urged the public to rely only on verified sources of information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

Related Topics:
iran nuclear programmeAbu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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