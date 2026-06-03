UAE tops per-capita clean energy generation, Barakah Nuclear Power Plant reinforces global safety standards

Nation’s reactors drive net-zero push and set benchmark for nuclear transparency
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has ranked first globally in per-capita clean electricity generation for six years in a row.
The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi accounts for approximately 75 percent of the nation’s total clean electricity output.
The nuclear power facility in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region now generates about 40 terawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, making a significant contribution to the nation’s energy security and long-term sustainability.
It provides around 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs.
Since all four reactors at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant entered full commercial operation in September 2024, the facility has become one of the world’s most prominent clean energy projects.
The UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme is founded on a national policy launched in 2008, built upon the highest standards of safety, transparency, security, and international cooperation.
In 2009, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) was established as the country’s independent nuclear regulator, while the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) was created to develop and operate the UAE’s peaceful nuclear power plants.
Barakah also plays a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s climate commitments.
The plant is expected to contribute nearly 24 percent of the country’s carbon emissions reduction targets on the path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
UAE authorities reaffirmed that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant continues to operate safely and normally, with all safety systems and procedures functioning as designed and approved.
Officials also stressed the UAE’s continued commitment to responsible and transparent cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including the regular exchange of technical information.
The UAE strongly condemned the attack targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, describing it as a serious violation of international laws and norms and a direct threat to regional security, stability, and the safety of critical civilian infrastructure.
The country emphasized that any attack against peaceful nuclear facilities represents a highly dangerous escalation with implications for both regional and international security, while posing risks to civilians and the environment.
The UAE called for a firm international stance to reject and prevent such actions.
The UAE and the IAEA underscored the importance of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities at all times and fully adhering to international principles and legal frameworks that ensure their safety and security.
Both sides also highlighted the value of sharing expertise and lessons learned to support the future development of peaceful nuclear energy worldwide.