UAE regulator intensifies oversight of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant operations and safety after recent incident

During the visit, Al Kaabi received updates on the operation of all four units at Barakah, including scheduled refuelling outages and maintenance work. The visit reflected FANR's continued commitment to ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful operation of the UAE's nuclear energy programme through independent regulatory oversight.

Abu Dhabi: Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to review the authority's oversight activities and assess the operational status of the facility.

He commended the high level of coordination, preparedness and professionalism shown during the response, saying it demonstrated the strength and resilience of the UAE's nuclear regulatory and operational systems.

Al Kaabi also met teams involved in responding to the recent incident at the Barakah plant. He praised their swift actions and the effective implementation of safety, security and emergency preparedness procedures, which helped maintain the safety and security of the facility while protecting workers, the public and the environment.

FANR maintains a comprehensive inspection programme at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant covering nuclear safety, security, radiation protection and safeguards. The inspections are aimed at ensuring compliance with the UAE's regulatory requirements and international standards.

He highlighted the crucial role played by resident inspectors in providing independent oversight and directed inspection teams to continue their work to ensure the plant's safety, security and safeguards are maintained under all operating conditions.

During the visit, Al Kaabi met FANR's eight resident inspectors who are permanently based at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. He reaffirmed the authority's commitment to maintaining a strong on-site regulatory presence and thanked the inspectors for their dedication and continuous efforts in monitoring nuclear operations and ensuring compliance with regulations.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of ensuring that nuclear facilities remain safe and secure under all circumstances and in line with international standards and best practices.

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