GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE regulator intensifies oversight of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant operations and safety after recent incident

FANR reinforces commitment to safety, security and international standards

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), visied the facility, and praised emergency response teams and regulatory readiness.
Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), visied the facility, and praised emergency response teams and regulatory readiness.

Abu Dhabi: Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to review the authority's oversight activities and assess the operational status of the facility.

During the visit, Al Kaabi received updates on the operation of all four units at Barakah, including scheduled refuelling outages and maintenance work. The visit reflected FANR's continued commitment to ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful operation of the UAE's nuclear energy programme through independent regulatory oversight.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Review of response to recent incident

Al Kaabi also met teams involved in responding to the recent incident at the Barakah plant. He praised their swift actions and the effective implementation of safety, security and emergency preparedness procedures, which helped maintain the safety and security of the facility while protecting workers, the public and the environment.

He commended the high level of coordination, preparedness and professionalism shown during the response, saying it demonstrated the strength and resilience of the UAE's nuclear regulatory and operational systems.

Al Kaabi stressed the importance of ensuring that nuclear facilities remain safe and secure under all circumstances and in line with international standards and best practices.

Resident inspectors recognised

During the visit, Al Kaabi met FANR's eight resident inspectors who are permanently based at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. He reaffirmed the authority's commitment to maintaining a strong on-site regulatory presence and thanked the inspectors for their dedication and continuous efforts in monitoring nuclear operations and ensuring compliance with regulations.

He highlighted the crucial role played by resident inspectors in providing independent oversight and directed inspection teams to continue their work to ensure the plant's safety, security and safeguards are maintained under all operating conditions.

FANR maintains a comprehensive inspection programme at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant covering nuclear safety, security, radiation protection and safeguards. The inspections are aimed at ensuring compliance with the UAE's regulatory requirements and international standards.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

IAEA chief: Barakah attack proved UAE systems work

4m read
The UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

UAE tops per-capita clean energy generation

2m read
Sultan Al Jaber: The UAE will keep building. Our resolve only grows stronger.

Al Jaber: Barakah attack targets progress

2m read
The UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

FANR: Fire outside Barakah Plant did not affect safety

2m read