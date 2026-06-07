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UAE President appoints Hamad Al Kaabi as Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation

Long-time FANR architect takes helm of UAE nuclear regulatory body

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Hamad Al Kaabi, veteran nuclear envoy, named Director General of UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation
Hamad Al Kaabi, veteran nuclear envoy, named Director General of UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Hamad Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi as Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

Prior to this appointment, he played a central, foundational role at FANR as its Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management since its establishment in 2009. He has been personally involved in all key milestones of the UAE nuclear energy programme.

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Al Kaabi was appointed as Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Special Representative for International Nuclear Cooperation by the UAE Foreign Minister in April 2008.

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