President Appoints Mohamed Al Mansoori as Undersecretary at Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Veteran engineer and housing expert joins top ranks of Energy Ministry
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transportation Affairs.
Al Mansoori previously served as Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and has held several senior positions at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, including Executive Director of Engineering Affairs, Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Works Affairs, and Vice President of the Permanent Committee for Project Management.
He has also chaired multiple committees and overseen major national projects, including the housing programme at the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, as well as the engineering and development of several public construction projects across the UAE.
