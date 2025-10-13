GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

President Appoints Mohamed Al Mansoori as Undersecretary at Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Veteran engineer and housing expert joins top ranks of Energy Ministry

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori
Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Mohamed Ebrahim Hassan Al Mansoori as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transportation Affairs.

Al Mansoori previously served as Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and has held several senior positions at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, including Executive Director of Engineering Affairs, Acting Deputy Undersecretary for Works Affairs, and Vice President of the Permanent Committee for Project Management.

He has also chaired multiple committees and overseen major national projects, including the housing programme at the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, as well as the engineering and development of several public construction projects across the UAE.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saif Hassan

Tigers roar to 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan

2m read
Saif Hassan

Bangladesh name squad for Afghanistan ODIs in Abu Dhabi

1m read
After 6 years, Hazzaa reveals touching gifts to ISS

After 6 years, Hazzaa reveals touching gifts to ISS

4m read
Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu's ex-wife opens up about her toxic marriage

3m read