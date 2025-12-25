Zidane’s heroics get Algeria off to a flying start

The family, which had settled in the city's tough northern districts of Barbes and Saint-Denis, found little work in the region, and in the mid-1960s moved to the northern Marseille suburb of La Castellane. In an interview with Esquire magazine, Zinedine Zidane, who also has three other football-playing sons in Theo, Enzo and Elyaz, said: “I have an affinity with the Arabic world. I have it in my blood, via my parents. I'm very proud of being French, but also very proud of having these roots and this diversity.”