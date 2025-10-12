GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Zinedine Zidane confirms ambition to coach France

Zidane scored twice in France's 1998 World Cup final win over Brazil

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
French football legend and coach Zinedine Zidane poses next to the Alpine A390 electric car during its World premiere, in Dieppe, northwestern France, on May 27, 2025.
French football legend and coach Zinedine Zidane poses next to the Alpine A390 electric car during its World premiere, in Dieppe, northwestern France, on May 27, 2025.
AFP-LOU BENOIST

Rome: Zinedine Zidane confirmed Sunday he would one day like to coach the France national team, but did not say if he was hoping to take over from outgoing boss Didier Deschamps.

Zidane, who scored twice in France's 1998 World Cup final win over Brazil, led Real Madrid to three Champions League titles in his only previous senior head coaching role.

"I'm sure I'll get back into coaching," Zidane said at an event organised by Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I'm not saying it's going to happen now, what I want one day is to coach the national team."

The 53-year-old is the favourite to take over from Deschamps when the 2018 World Cup-winning coach steps down after next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"The most important thing is to have a passion for football and to want to pass on something to your players, what you have in you, deep within you," added Zidane, whose second spell in charge of Real Madrid ended in 2021.

"A coach has an important role in the success of his team. In my opinion his energy and desire are 80 percent of whether things go well."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's defender Marcus Meloni heads the ball to score his team's first goal past Oman's goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 11, 2025.

Coach Olaroiu hails UAE’s resilience after Oman win

2m read
AC Milan Portuguese head coach Sergio Conceicao.

Sergio Conceicao named as new coach of Al Ittihad

1m read
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand celebrates after qualifying for the World Cup.

Leverkusen name Hjulmand as Ten Hag replacement

2m read
Samples have been taken from the hotel’s kitchen as inspectors work to confirm the source.

Spain: More than 100 guests fall ill after buffet

2m read