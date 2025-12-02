Kylian Mbappe more than his goals: Real Madrid coach Alonso

Striker has 23 goals in 19 games across all competitions this season
Madrid: Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Tuesday French superstar Kylian Mbappe was vital to the team for more than just his prolific goalscoring.
The striker slammed home four against Olympiacos in the Champions League last week and has 23 goals in 19 games across all competitions this season.
Mbappe has called on Madrid to be united in recent weeks as the Spanish giants struggle for consistency under Alonso.
"He's been very good individually, helping the team a lot," Alonso told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's trip to face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.
"It's not just about goals for Kylian, which in the end is the most important thing, but he does other hugely fundamental things like leadership, influence, helping his team-mates, and that's so important day to day."
Madrid are a point behind champions Barcelona after a third consecutive top flight draw on Sunday, at Catalan minnows Girona.
Spanish media have speculated Alonso's future as Madrid coach is at stake if the team do not improve.
The Basque coach admitted he has spoken recently to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about turning the team's form around.
"The conversations are very positive, in a good tone, wanting to improve the results and that's what we've spoken about," said Alonso, who conceded Madrid have been erratic this season.
"I think we've lacked consistency in our game, and we want to play better in the next one," continued the coach.
"We've lost a bit of quality in our play, we've lost a little bit of energy."
Madrid will be without French left-back Ferland Mendy for the visit to Bilbao.
Mendy was "diagnosed with a hamstring injury", said Madrid in a statement on Tuesday, less than a week after returning from a thigh problem against Olympiacos in the Champions League, for his first appearance of the season.
Spanish media said the new injury would keep Mendy out for around three weeks.
