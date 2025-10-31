GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Mbappe has become the first Real Madrid player to win the European Golden Shoe since Cristiano Ronaldo

He is only the third Real Madrid player to win the European Golden Boot

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe holds his trophy after receiving the 2024-25 European Golden Shoe award honoring the year's leading goalscorer during a ceremony at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2024.
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe holds his trophy after receiving the 2024-25 European Golden Shoe award honoring the year's leading goalscorer during a ceremony at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on October 31, 2024.
AFP-OSCAR DEL POZO

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been honoured with the prestigious European Golden Boot for his outstanding goal-scoring performance during the 2024/25 season. The French striker netted an impressive 44 goals across all competitions last season, including 31 goals in La Liga, earning him the coveted Pichichi trophy as well.

Mbappe adds to his growing list of honors

Mbappe’s 31 goals were enough to secure the award under the weighted points system, finishing ahead of Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). This award adds to a growing list of individual honors for the Frenchman, who previously won the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot and the 2023–24 Champions League Golden Boot.

Award ceremony and Mbappe’s reaction

The award ceremony took place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday, where Real Madrid president Florentino Perez presented the European Golden Boot to Mbappe. The event was attended by several Real Madrid players and the striker’s father. With this achievement, the 26-year-old becomes only the third Real Madrid player to win the European Golden Boot, joining legendary figures Hugo Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo. Notably, Mbappe is the first Real Madrid player to receive this honour since Cristiano Ronaldo won it in the 2014/15 season.

After receiving the Golden Boot 2025, Kylian Mbappé said, “It's a real pleasure for me. This is very important to me. It means a lot. I want to thank my teammates for being here and always helping me. We are an incredible group. We can win many things."

Current form and upcoming fixtures

Mbappe’s early form in the current season indicates he is continuing his remarkable goal-scoring run, having already scored 16 goals combined in La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Madrid, also known as Los Blancos, are preparing for their weekend La Liga fixture against Valencia under the management of Xabi Alonso. The team is currently sitting five points clear at the top of the league following a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the recent El Clasico. After the Valencia match, Real Madrid will travel to Anfield to face a struggling Liverpool side in their crucial Champions League fixture.

In the Champions League group stage, Real Madrid have maintained a perfect record, winning all three of their matches so far.

Liverpool’s struggles ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Liverpool are experiencing a difficult run of form. The defending Premier League champions have lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions. Four consecutive league defeats have left Liverpool seven points behind the current Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

This high-stakes matchup between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be closely watched by fans, as Madrid seek to continue their dominant form while Liverpool aim to recover from their recent struggles.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Real MadridKylian Mbappe

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kylian Mbappe with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo during an International game

Only CR7 and Dinho did this before Mbappe in El Clasico

2m read
Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a match against AC Milan.

Real Madrid legend's message for football-mad Dubai kid

2m read
Kylian Mbappé's waxwork is unveiled at Real Madrid World, Dubai, by former player and club legend Emilio Butragueño

Legend's reaction as Mbappé statue unveiled in Dubai

2m read
Spain's 'Golden Visa', or residency-by-investment scheme was scrapped recently. Most golden visa holders used the real estate route, rather than investing in business creation or economically productive avenues, triggering a reported rise in speculative investments and making city housing inaccessible to many local residents. A housing shortage, estimated at about 600,000 units, has been reported in Spain in 2025.

Spain scraps golden visa: Know the hot alternatives

4m read