Mbappe has become the first Real Madrid player to win the European Golden Shoe since Cristiano Ronaldo

The award ceremony took place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday, where Real Madrid president Florentino Perez presented the European Golden Boot to Mbappe. The event was attended by several Real Madrid players and the striker’s father. With this achievement, the 26-year-old becomes only the third Real Madrid player to win the European Golden Boot, joining legendary figures Hugo Sanchez and Cristiano Ronaldo. Notably, Mbappe is the first Real Madrid player to receive this honour since Cristiano Ronaldo won it in the 2014/15 season.