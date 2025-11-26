Champions League: Statement victory for Arsenal against Bayern, embarrassing defeat for Liverpool, Mbappe hits four, PSG 5-3 Spurs

Follow Arsenal vs Bayern as the main event, plus goals and updates from other games
Highlights
Olympiacos 3 Real Madrid 4
Sporting 3 Club Brugge 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Atalanta 3
Liverpool 1 PSV 4
Atletico Madrid 2 Inter 1
Arsenal 3 Bayern 1
PSG 5 Tottenham 3
Declan Rice is given the player of the match award and it is impossible to dispute it. The England midfielder covered every blade of grass and dominated the engine room from start to finish. What a player
From the corner, Gimenez rose high and scored the winner against Inter Milan. Simeone is absolutley pumped. Important win for Atletico
What a win this has been for Arsenal. They have won so convincingly against one of the most inform teams in Europe. This is just incredible from the gunners
4 mins of injury time added at Emirates
Kylian Mbappe is the first Frenchman to score four goals in a Champions League game since Olivier Giroud for Chelsea against Sevilla in December 2020 (Squawka)
Serious questions will be asked about Arne Slot now
Liverpool have conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since September 1992. (optajoe)
Some Liverpool fans have seen enough as they make an early dart home. You have to wonder what is going through their minds right now. Another embarassing night this is turning out to be for them
It's shaping up to be a statement night for Mikel Arteta's side
It's PSG 5 Spurs 3
Vincent Kompany responds to Arsenal’s second goal by sending on Nicolas Jackson, the on loan signing from Chelsea, but it is Arteta’s change that makes the impact. Eze’s perfectly weighted long ball from outside Arsenal’s area is brought down brilliantly by Martinelli, but Neuer… what was he thinking there. He comes all the way near the halfway line to sweep, and Martinelli’s touch is enough to beat him and roll it into an empty net. Bayern’s line was far too high.
Great substitution from Arteta. Bukayo Saka’s shift is done and Gabriel Martinelli comes on, while Riccardo Calafiori replaces Myles Lewis Skelly. Madueke moves to the left and he scores from there. Calafiori makes the overlapping run and sends in a cross from the left side and Madueke finishes at the far post. Laimer just cannot defend it. That is Madueke’s first goal for Arsenal and what a game to score.
Tottenham make a mess of it. The keeper rolls the ball to Romero, he turns into traffic and plays it into midfield where Sarr is robbed far too easily. Ruiz picks up the loose ball and guides it into the corner past Vicario with no trouble at all
Another set piece as the free kick comes in from the left side into the box. Timber misses the header but Mosquera’s effort is kept out by Neuer from close range.
Another chance for Merino from a corner. Declan Rice’s delivery is met at the far post by Merino but he heads it wide.
ottenham’s lead lasts only three minutes as Vitinha steps up at the edge of the boxand curled it in
Another headed chance for Merino. A cross from the right by Saka is met well but his header goes straight into Neuer’s hands.
Randal Kolo Muani scores his first Tottenham goal and it comes against his parent club. Spurs win a couple of corners in succession and the second ends with an effort cleared off the line but only to Kolo Muani, who volleys home against the club he is on loan from. He is on loan from PSG.
Corner threat from Arsenal again. Merino had a free run and a header chance which he missed. A small nudge from Tah stopped him but he should be scoring there but he didn't get the connection. What a chance that was
Poor clearance and a blind pass from Kimmich went straight to Saka and his shot caught Neuer’s fingertips. The corner was not threatening this time.
Back under way in north London. Who will score next?
Bayern are targeting the Lewis Skelly flank. Two inexperienced players on that side is not the smartest bit of thinking from Arteta.
Virgil van Dijk has conceded three penalties in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player. Madness
Kylian Mbappe's first half by numbers vs. Olympiacos:
11/12 passes completed
5 shots
4 touches in opp. box
3 shots on target
3 goals
2 chances created
2 fouls won
A seven minute hat-trick. (Squawka)
If you get a chance, go and watch that Vitinha goal for PSG against Spurs. That is the goal of the night. A sumptous strike. Wow
PSG 1 vs 1 Spurs
Olympiacos 1 vs 3 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 1 vs 0 Inter Milan
Liverpool 1 vs 1 PSV
Sporting 2 vs 0 Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 vs 0 Atalanta
An intriguing tactical battle between two inform teams and it has been a great watch so far. 17 year old Lennart Karl has been the headline maker of that first half
This is the last thing he needed, especially in a squad where his position is so crowded and so competitive. He will be gutted to pick up an injury when he has been playing so well and leave the door open for Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli to come straight in and make that position thier own
Laimer is yellow carded. The left back will have to be careful now.
Kylian Mbappe delivers the second fastest Champions League hat trick of all time in 6 minutes and 42 seconds. What a burst. What a reaction this has been from Real Madrid.
And what a goal it is. A delicious move slices the Arsenal defence wide open and Lennart Karl finished it home after a wonderful assist from former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry. Olise and Gnabry switched wings there and it worked. Hats off to Kompany for making that tweak. What a moment for the seventeen year old. Kimmich's delivery was delicious in the build up
Glorious chance for Eze. A long ball towards him is controlled brilliantly. He megged Upamecano with his pass to Merino, got the pass back from him but could not finish it off. It looked more like a passing attempt towards the net and it lacked venom.
Bayern will have to do more than what they are doing now. Arsenal have not conceded a single goal so far in this campaign. Arsenal have been comfortable off the ball so far, just as they usually are.
Chiquinho opens the scoring for Olympiacos but two quick fire goals from Mbappe have given the lead to Real Madrid now. Wow.
It comes from a set piece, once again. Teasing delivery from Bukayo Saka and Neuer couldn't get the punch there and Timber headed it in. Not so decisive keeping from the big man there.
Just saw Thomas Tuchel on the screen, England manager is here watching the match. There are five England internationals starting tonight. A big chance for Lewis Skelly to impress and to try to get his left back spot back, which has been taken by the Man City man Nico O'Reilly recently
It is that man Szoboszlai who has equalised. He has been their best player this season even when they have been struggling. Gakpo is also involved heavily in that goal.
Harry Kane dropping all the way down near the corner flag to help his team mates when Saka was on the ball. Three players were around Saka there and Kane got fouled eventually. Great work rate from Bayern’s talisman and former Spurs man. He is definitely not a popular man here as that free kick was not received well by the crowd. Of course.
Neuer’s kick has been won in Bayern’s area by Saliba but Saliba’s pass went straight to Neuer. He is a relieved man there.
Awful start for Liverpool. Ivan Perisic stays calm and sends Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way and Anfield is stunned again. A nightmare moment after Virgil van Dijk is judged to have handled in the box and he cannot have many complaints about the decision.
Arsenal get their first look from a set piece as the cross comes in from the right. Saliba meets it with a header that goes over, but the flag was already up for offside.
Bayern are keeping the ball in the early stages and Karl is already getting a good feel of it with some tidy early touches and drives
The stadium is buzzing. It's going to be a fascinating encounter.
David Luiz’s goal for Pafos against Monaco was the first in this season’s Champions League scored by a player born in the eighties, with Luiz born in 1987, and it came against a keeper from the same decade in Lukas Hradecky, born in 1989. The match had finished 2-2.
Liverpool have looked better in the Champions League, winning three of their four games so far. They will be aiming for another result against PSV at Anfield tonight as they search for momentum and a spark to lift their season.
Lunin starts for Real Madrid tonight, stepping in for the injured Courtois
Arsenal and Inter Milan top the ratings at 7.06, with Bayern Munich on 6.98, Real Madrid on 6.96 and PSG close behind on 6.92.
Arsenal and Bayern meet as two of the three teams still with a perfect Champions League record this season. Inter Milan are the other.
It is a clash of strengths. Arsenal have the best defence in the competition and have not conceded a goal.
Bayern carry the strongest attack with fourteen goals scored in their past four matches.
Arsenal are winless in their last five meetings with Bayern. They have drawn once and lost four, and three of those defeats finished five one.
Bayern have lost only three of their past fifty two group stage or league phase matches, winning forty five and drawing four.
You cannot look at this fixture without talking about the absentees. Both teams are dealing with major losses across the pitch. Arsenal are without Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, and their best defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Bayern are still missing Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, and most importantly they are without Diaz after his red card against PSG on the last Champions League matchday
No surprise here as Bayern go with seventeen year old Karl from the start in the absense of Diaz, who is suspended. The youngster has earned the trust of the manager.
Arsenal shake things up with Lewis Skelly at left back and Mosquera joining Saliba at the heart of the defence, while Trossard gets the nod on the wing.
Arsenal and Bayern meet tonight in a showdown between the top two sides in the Champions League group stage. Both arrive in strong form. Arsenal demolished Tottenham 4-1 in the North London derby and Bayern put six past SC Freiburg in a 6-2 win.
Each team has won all four of its Champions League games and they share the same goal difference. Bayern stay above the Gunners only because they have scored 14 goals compared to Arsenal’s 11.
More updates are coming as we build toward kick off.
