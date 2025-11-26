Champions League: Statement victory for Arsenal against Bayern, embarrassing defeat for Liverpool, Mbappe hits four, PSG 5-3 Spurs

Top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League. They are the only side in the Champions League with a perfect record as well. Mikel Arteta has Arsenal playing like a side that expects to win every time they step on the pitch. Chelsea shocked Barcelona on Tuesday, Arsenal took down Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and now both collide on Sunday in a huge Premier League showdown. That is going to be a mouthwatering clash for the football fans around the globe. Elsewhere, Liverpool not only lost but were embarrassed at Anfield as PSV beat them 4–1. There will be plenty of question marks for Arne Slot as Liverpool fall to their ninth defeat in twelve games. It is their second home loss in a row, both by three goals. Mbappe scored all four goals for Real Madrid in their 4–3 win over Olympiacos in Greece, but there are still so many questions to be asked about Real Madrid. PSG versus Spurs turned into a real thriller and finished 5-3. Tottenham were all over the place in defence, but the match still delivered some stunning strikes. Vitinha grabbed a hat trick for PSG, and Kolo Muani, on loan from the French side, scored a brace for Spurs.

Shamseer Mohammed Staff Writer From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through. Show More