Spanish Supercup: Valverde rocket sends Real Madrid into Clasico final in Saudi but have they really improved

The real question here was whether this was an improvement on what happened the last time the two teams met, when Atletico humiliated Real Madrid 5-2 at the Metropolitano in September. The result alone shows that it was, but the performance itself may have left question marks. Early on, the press worked well, but was short-lived, and the team seemed to lose the battle on occasions. Remember, they came to Saudi after thumping Real Betis 5-1 at home this weekend.