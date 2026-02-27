Dream draw for Arsenal: Anything less than a Champions League final would be a failure

The Champions League Last 16 draw has been made and if you are an Arsenal fan, you are quietly starting to dream. On paper, the Gunners have been handed what many would call the most favourable route to a European final in the club’s recent history. Yes, it is football and anything can happen, but this is a dream draw for Arsenal. With the route in their favour, Arteta must take them to the final. Remember, they haven't won the Champions League in their history. This is their golden chance.