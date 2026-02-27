Dream draw for Arsenal: Anything less than a Champions League final would be a failure

Champions League last 16 draw: Real vs Man City again, Chelsea face PSG and more
The Champions League Last 16 draw has been made and if you are an Arsenal fan, you are quietly starting to dream. On paper, the Gunners have been handed what many would call the most favourable route to a European final in the club’s recent history. Yes, it is football and anything can happen, but this is a dream draw for Arsenal. With the route in their favour, Arteta must take them to the final. Remember, they haven't won the Champions League in their history. This is their golden chance.
Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16. It is not an easy tie. Leverkusen are organised, sharp and dangerous in transition. But Arsenal are a superior side here and if Arsenal get through, the path begins to look far more inviting.
In the quarter final, they would meet either Bodø Glimt or Sporting CP. Both are capable teams, but neither carries the same weight or experience as Europe’s traditional heavyweights. Bodø Glimt have a wonderful story and play brave football, yet over two legs Arsenal would be expected to have too much quality. Sporting are technically strong and well coached, but they have often struggled to dominate elite sides in knockout football.
The semi final is where things could really become serious. Newcastle, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or Tottenham would await from the other quarter of this half. Barcelona are the standout name, although their inconsistency this season offers Arsenal real encouragement. Newcastle have been impressive and fearless, but over two legs Arsenal would still back themselves against any of those four.
Arsenal have already beaten Atletico Madrid 4 0 at the Emirates this season, a result that will give them confidence. That said, Diego Simeone’s men are unpredictable in knockout football and can make any tie uncomfortable. Even so, with the squad strength Arsenal possess, they would have to be considered favourites against Atletico as well.
Another clear advantage for Arsenal is that by finishing in the top two during the league phase, they will have the opportunity to play the second leg at home until the semi finals. In tight European ties, that can make a huge difference.
They are also locked in a tense domestic title race. The season could hardly be set up in a more dramatic way. League pressure at home, European opportunity abroad.
Look at the opposite side of the bracket and the contrast is striking. Real Madrid versus Manchester City is a tie has become customary these days. Add current champions PSG against Club World Cup winners Chelsea, PL champions Liverpool against Turkish champions Galatasaray, and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich against Atalanta, and it becomes a minefield. Whoever survives that side will have been tested at the highest level, possibly exhausted and certainly battle hardened.
Arsenal, in comparison, have a chance to build rhythm and belief. If they handle their business, they could reach the final with confidence and relative freshness.
Some will argue that this is the reward for Arsenal’s strong league phase campaign. Finishing in the top two brings a clear benefit, including playing the second leg at home until the semi finals. That is a genuine edge in knockout football.
Liverpool fans, however, may feel frustrated. They finished top last season and were handed PSG in the Round of 16. There are no guarantees in this competition, but this time the draw has undeniably been kind to Arsenal.