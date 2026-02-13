Can Arsenal hold their nerve in Premier League title race?

Arsenal saw their gap at the top of the Premier League table shorten to just four points following their 1-1 draw to Brentford on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side had the chance to extend their lead in first place to six points but were forced to leave the Gtech Community Stadium with a hard earnt draw.

In what was a tight opening hour, Arsenal took the lead on 61 minutes when Noni Madueke found the bottom corner with a pin-point header.

The away side’s lead didn’t last too long though, as the Bees equalised just 10 minutes later when a long throw fell into the path of Keane Lewis-Potter, who also scored with his head to level the game up.

Brentford were unfortunate not to win the match, creating the better chances late on. Igor Thiago had multiple opportunities, especially in the closing stages, but couldn’t take them, missing key chances that could have secured all three points for the home side.

Despite perhaps counting themselves fortunate to escape with a point, the draw along with Manchester City’s dominant 3-0 win on Wednesday night against Fulham, has closed the gap to just four points.

Arteta faced questions on whether his team felt the pressure having played a day after City’s win, he said: “"I don’t think so. We played after them a few times this season, and we have won. Today was not about that."

Just last weekend at Anfield, Pep Guardiola’s side were only six minutes away from slipping nine points behind their rivals, but they have since fought their way back into contention and are now within striking distance.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, runners-up in each of the past three seasons, still face a crucial trip to the Etihad Stadium in April, a game which many are beginning to view as the title decider.

Arteta’s last trophy with Arsenal came in 2020, and since then he has overseen more than £900 million in spending on new signings, a level of investment that has led some to question whether the club’s return in silverware has matched the outlay.

However, the Spaniard remained composed after the draw with Brentford and dismissed suggestions that doubts over Arsenal’s mentality would resurface following their recent trophyless seasons.

Asked if he is concerned the title momentum is shifting towards City, Arteta said: "I understand (the question) but that’s an if, if, if, and if we would have lost to Newcastle, we were eight points behind Liverpool in October.

"There are a lot of ifs for 10 months in this competition, and you can only focus on what you have to do and try to do that in the best possible way."

