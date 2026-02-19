Arsenal fear becoming a laughing stock again and it shows on the pitch

After dropping points against Wolves, they now need to show courage
Arsenal have dropped points against statistically the worst team in the Premier League era, and they did it after taking a two goal lead at Molineux. The equaliser they conceded against Wolves was catastrophic.
When the cross came into the box, nobody closed down the crosser. Communication between Gabriel and goalkeeper David Raya completely broke down. Raya could only push the ball into danger, straight into the path of 19 year old Tom Edozie, who had been on the pitch for barely ten minutes. The youngster reacted quickest, scoring a memorable debut goal while Arsenal’s defenders failed to clear the ball off the line. Arsenal's defence was their main weapon this season but even now that is also crumbling under pressure.
It was a brilliant moment for the Wolves teenager, but for Arsenal this is exactly what football Twitter calls bottling. For a side chasing the title, this kind of collapse is simply unacceptable.
The signs are clear. Arsenal’s players are showing fear. The pressure is visible. The coaching staff look like they feel it too. They have finished as runners up three times before, and on each occasion they failed to get over the line when it really mattered.
This season looked different. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are not as dominant as before. There are defensive issues and the attack lacks some of its old sharpness. But Guardiola is still there, and that alone can make the big difference. He is a winner. He never gets tired of winning either.
On paper, Arsenal have better squad depth and everything needed to win the league. They have done well in the first half of the season, but in a marathon like the Premier League, it is not about how you start, it is about how you finish. However, if they fail again this year, they risk becoming a laughing stock among rival fans. That fear of being ridiculed might already be affecting performances. Winning a league title is not only about quality, it demands enormous mental strength. The question now is simple: do Arsenal have the mental fortitude to cross the final hurdle?
They had several opportunities to build a strong lead over City and squandered every one of them. If City win their game in hand, the gap will shrink to just two points. At this stage, the title is no longer in Arsenal’s control.
If City win all their remaining games, including the showdown at the Etihad, the trophy will be theirs again. Yes, both teams will likely drop points, but history shows that Guardiola knows exactly how to handle this stage of the season. His teams have done it repeatedly, and there are players in that squad who know how to close title races.
Arsenal’s recent form tells its own story. They have taken just 10 points from a possible 21 in their last seven matches. That is not title winning form.
The contrast with City’s late season surges (final 12 games of the season) is stark:
2021/22: Arsenal 18 points, City 30 points
2022/23: Arsenal 21 points, City 31 points
2023/24: Arsenal 31 points, City 32 points
2024/25: Arsenal 21 points, City 27 points
Pep’s record in the final stretch is ruthless. He knows how to win when the pressure reaches its highest level.
So the question hanging over Arsenal is unavoidable. Are they going to bottle this season again? Right now, they definitely look like a team feeling the weight of the moment.
Manchester City play before Arsenal this weekend. It's against Magpies at Etihad. If they get the win, the pressure will shift straight to North London.
A City victory would turn the upcoming North London Derby into an absolute blockbuster, with the title race stakes rising even higher. Momentum, nerves, and psychology will all come into play as the weekend unfolds.
One thing is certain, this weekend’s Premier League action is shaping up to be explosive, and I cannot wait for it.