Arsenal fear becoming a laughing stock again and it shows on the pitch

On paper, Arsenal have better squad depth and everything needed to win the league. They have done well in the first half of the season, but in a marathon like the Premier League, it is not about how you start, it is about how you finish. However, if they fail again this year, they risk becoming a laughing stock among rival fans. That fear of being ridiculed might already be affecting performances. Winning a league title is not only about quality, it demands enormous mental strength. The question now is simple: do Arsenal have the mental fortitude to cross the final hurdle?