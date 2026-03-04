Liverpool shocked by Wolves: Is Arne Slot under pressure?

Liverpool’s attempt to defend their Premier League title has been underwhelming
Arne Slot’s Liverpool were left stunned on Tuesday night as they fell to a 2–1 defeat against Wolves, a result that further dented their hopes of securing a top-four finish.
The Dutch manager enjoyed a remarkable first season with the Reds, guiding the club to a league title, just the second in 30 years. However, Liverpool supporters are beginning to grow frustrated with what they’ve seen so far this campaign and last night was the perfect example as to why.
As expected, Liverpool controlled the bulk of possession against a side rooted to the bottom of the table, but, as has too often been the case this season, they struggled to turn that dominance into anything meaningful in the final third.
As the game dragged out Wolves grew in confidence and with the Molineux crowd behind them, the hosts took a shock lead with 10 minutes to play through Rodrigo Gomes.
Liverpool have too often been forced to rely on moments of individual brilliance to rescue them this season, and that was precisely the case when Mohamed Salah stepped up to equalise, bringing an end to his longest Premier League goal drought since arriving at the club.
Many would have backed Liverpool to push on and claim all three points, but their carelessness in possession proved costly once again. Deep into stoppage time, substitute André struck the winner for Wolves, condemning the reigning champions to a stunning defeat.
The defeat leaves Liverpool stuck in fifth, and with Aston Villa, one place above them, set to face sixth-placed Chelsea on Wednesday night, they have done little to help their cause in the race for Champions League qualification next season.
Speaking after the game against Wolves, slot said the loss ‘sums up the season’ for his side, but the manager has to take some of the blame.
It’s evident that many of the Liverpool players from last season’s title-winning squad have fallen well below the standards they are capable of this campaign. Mohamed Salah is a prime example, the Egyptian, who was Player of the Year last season, now looks a shadow of his former self, but is it all his fault?
Despite the poor results, it’s perhaps the performances which will be concerning the Liverpool fans the most. In Slot’s first season with the club he adopted a side who were used to playing high-press all action football under previous manager Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman made very little tactical tweaks as the Red’s steamrolled past teams to their way to the title, but this has changed this season.
Slot’s team has been noticeably less inclined to press high up the pitch during this campaign, a sharp contrast to last season’s relentless, coordinated pressing that often forced turnovers in dangerous areas. The team’s overall attacking intensity has dropped, with possession now prioritised over rapid transitions, making them more predictable in the final third.
This has accumulated to not only worse results, but also more ‘boring’ football, even when Liverpool are winning.
Whilst some feel Slot has built up enough merit following his opening season title triumph, others feel he should face the sack if the Red’s aren’t able to secure Champions League football next year.
The club’s owners invested heavily in new signings to reward Slot for an incredible debut season, during which he had only added a single player to the squad over the summer of 2024. Missing out on Champions League revenue this campaign could have significant financial consequences for the club, a prospect that is sure to frustrate the owners.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville came out to defend Slot and his position as Liverpool manager next season, when asked if he could be sacked.
“There’s no way that Arne Slot should be in danger of losing his job. I’ve heard murmurs; you go on social media and all that nonsense, forget that,” Neville said.
This is a really good manager, who’s a brilliant front man for the club as well in the way he handles himself. He’s got real class.”
However, former Liverpool defender and club legend, Jamie Carragher was less supportive of the Red’s manager and feels he is under real pressure to bring Champions League football to Anfield next season.
"If you don’t qualify for the Champions League, having won the league the season before and spent as much as Liverpool, I don’t think you’ve got a leg to stand on,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.
“The real worry I have for Liverpool in terms of qualifying for the Champions League is the three big things that stand out in the Premier League now are set-pieces, counter-attacking football and coming up against low blocks.
“Liverpool can’t cope with any of them. What we’re seeing is a team in the Premier League that’s not suited to the Premier League.”