Liverpool ‘decide to sell’ Mohamed Salah amid Saudi interest, reports say

Media claim Egyptian forward could leave Anfield this summer despite contract
Liverpool have reportedly taken a final decision on the future of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, with media reports suggesting the Premier League club plan to sell the player at the end of the 2025–2026 season despite his contract running until 2027.
Salah, 33, is in his eighth season at Anfield but has faced an unsettled campaign. Dutch manager Arne Slot initially left him out of the starting line-up, while media comments attributed to the player triggered controversy before he departed to represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, which took place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. The forward has also endured a prolonged goal drought in the Premier League, scoring just four league goals this season and two in the Champions League, a sharp decline from his usual output.
Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool have opted to part ways with Salah as part of a post-Salah restructuring plan, amid concerns he could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season. The report added that the club would prefer a move to the Saudi Pro League, where a substantial transfer fee and savings on the player’s wages could offset recent heavy spending in the transfer market.
British website Football Insider said Liverpool may already have reached an agreement allowing Salah to depart this summer following what it described as a turbulent season.
Several Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be interested, with Al Ittihad reportedly keen to sign the Egyptian international, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia despite rejecting similar offers last year.