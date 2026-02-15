GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Liverpool ‘decide to sell’ Mohamed Salah amid Saudi interest, reports say

Media claim Egyptian forward could leave Anfield this summer despite contract

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Liverpool have reportedly taken a final decision on the future of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, with media reports suggesting the Premier League club plan to sell the player at the end of the 2025–2026 season despite his contract running until 2027.

Salah, 33, is in his eighth season at Anfield but has faced an unsettled campaign. Dutch manager Arne Slot initially left him out of the starting line-up, while media comments attributed to the player triggered controversy before he departed to represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, which took place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.  The forward has also endured a prolonged goal drought in the Premier League, scoring just four league goals this season and two in the Champions League, a sharp decline from his usual output.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool have opted to part ways with Salah as part of a post-Salah restructuring plan, amid concerns he could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season. The report added that the club would prefer a move to the Saudi Pro League, where a substantial transfer fee and savings on the player’s wages could offset recent heavy spending in the transfer market.

British website Football Insider said Liverpool may already have reached an agreement allowing Salah to depart this summer following what it described as a turbulent season.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be interested, with Al Ittihad reportedly keen to sign the Egyptian international, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia despite rejecting similar offers last year.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Salah has lost his grandfather

Egyptian star in mourning after death of grandfather

2m read
Liverpool's Egyptian forward has struggled with form this season

Is Salah destined for Saudi?

3m read
Crystal Palace's French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Transfer Deadline Day – All you need to know

3m read
Mohamed Salah

Clubs circle Salah as Liverpool future unclear

2m read