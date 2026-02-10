Is Salah destined for Saudi?

The Egyptian’s form has been underwhelming this season
Mohamed Salah’s recent form has left many wondering whether it could be his last season at Liverpool, with a move to the Saudi Pro League the most likely outcome.
Salah has been unable to recapture the outstanding form he displayed last season, when his influence was central to Liverpool securing only their second Premier League title.
The forward has managed just four league goals to date, and it now appears increasingly unlikely he will reach his customary 20-goal benchmark.
Now 33 years old, football fans around the world are questioning whether Salah still has the consistency and sharpness required to compete at the very highest level, and if a move to Saudi is inevitable.
This noise has been amplified following the recent news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s discontent, the Portuguese star missed Al Nassr’s last two matches following growing frustration with the direction of the Saudi project.
It’s not the first time Salah has been linked to a move to the SPL and he is now once again being mentioned as a potential statement signing to further bolster the league’s talent.
According to reports, Saudi clubs are reportedly prepared to offer Salah a salary three times his current £400,000-per-week wage at Liverpool. Such a contract would make him one of the highest-paid footballers globally and fulfil a long-standing goal of Saudi football.
Salah’s potential move to Saudi Arabia could be a win-win for both sides. The Liverpool legend has just one year remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2027, and given his current form, the Reds may prefer to sanction a transfer this summer, securing a fee rather than risk losing him for free next year.
The SPL’s interest in Salah goes beyond his talent on the pitch, signing him would be a huge statement with major sporting, cultural, and commercial implications. Salah is one of the world’s most recognisable footballers, meaning his presence would instantly raise the league’s profile internationally, similar to the signing of Ronaldo.
Salah’s identity as a practicing Muslim adds a unique dimension. Playing in a Muslim-majority country like Saudi Arabia, he would be in an environment that aligns closely with his faith, something that resonates with fans in the region. This connection would not only inspire young players in Saudi Arabia but also attract millions of viewers in the Middle East and beyond, amplifying the league’s reach.
From a commercial standpoint, Salah brings huge marketing potential. His signing would draw international attention, boost ticket sales, merchandise revenue, and sponsorship opportunities, and position the Saudi Pro League as a destination capable of attracting elite talent.