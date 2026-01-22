GOLD/FOREX
European, Saudi clubs vie for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool future remains uncertain

Reports link Egyptian forward to five clubs amid growing speculation over next move

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah
AFP

Dubai: Several major European and Saudi clubs have entered the race to sign Egypt captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, amid growing uncertainty over his future at the Premier League side, media reports said.

According to Transfermarkt, a global platform specialising in player statistics and transfers, a number of clubs have formally expressed interest in Salah, capitalising on what it described as recent tensions within the Liverpool camp, particularly surrounding his relationship with new head coach Arne Slot.

The list of suitors reportedly includes Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, both seeking to bolster their squads with an internationally experienced star. Italy’s AS Roma, where Salah previously played before joining Liverpool, is also said to be monitoring the situation.

Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah have also been linked with the 31-year-old as part of the kingdom’s broader drive to attract elite global talent to its domestic league.

Salah’s appeal stems from his status as one of Liverpool’s most prolific goal scorers and his sustained impact in both domestic and continental competitions, underpinned by years of experience at the top level of European football.

In a related development, British media have reported that Liverpool do not rule out the possibility of Salah leaving before the end of his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, despite having extended it by two seasons in April.

Football Insider said the Saudi Pro League could emerge as the most likely destination should the Egyptian international opt for a new challenge, citing lucrative financial offers and ambitious long-term projects.

The report added that Liverpool have begun exploring contingency plans in case of Salah’s departure, although there is currently no official intention to sell him, with all options said to remain open.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Related Topics:
footballLiverpoolEgypt

