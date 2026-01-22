European, Saudi clubs vie for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool future remains uncertain

Reports link Egyptian forward to five clubs amid growing speculation over next move
Dubai: Several major European and Saudi clubs have entered the race to sign Egypt captain and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, amid growing uncertainty over his future at the Premier League side, media reports said.
According to Transfermarkt, a global platform specialising in player statistics and transfers, a number of clubs have formally expressed interest in Salah, capitalising on what it described as recent tensions within the Liverpool camp, particularly surrounding his relationship with new head coach Arne Slot.
The list of suitors reportedly includes Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, both seeking to bolster their squads with an internationally experienced star. Italy’s AS Roma, where Salah previously played before joining Liverpool, is also said to be monitoring the situation.
Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah have also been linked with the 31-year-old as part of the kingdom’s broader drive to attract elite global talent to its domestic league.
Salah’s appeal stems from his status as one of Liverpool’s most prolific goal scorers and his sustained impact in both domestic and continental competitions, underpinned by years of experience at the top level of European football.
In a related development, British media have reported that Liverpool do not rule out the possibility of Salah leaving before the end of his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, despite having extended it by two seasons in April.
Football Insider said the Saudi Pro League could emerge as the most likely destination should the Egyptian international opt for a new challenge, citing lucrative financial offers and ambitious long-term projects.
The report added that Liverpool have begun exploring contingency plans in case of Salah’s departure, although there is currently no official intention to sell him, with all options said to remain open.
