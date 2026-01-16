While Egypt bows out, Salah surpasses Messi & Ronaldo in historic International record

While this milestone underscores Salah's status among international football's elite, the timing is tinged with disappointment. During the AFCON tournament, Salah contributed 4 goals and 1 assist, which is solid numbers on paper. However, when it mattered most in the semi-final against Senegal, he failed to make an impact. Egypt's campaign ended in heartbreak, leaving Salah's search for his first continental title unfinished once again. It's a cruel irony that his record-breaking international pace stands in stark contrast to his inability to deliver in AFCON's biggest moments.