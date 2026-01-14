Will Salah play another AFCON after missing out on the title again

Has Salah missed his last chance to win the AFCON
Mohamed Salah's AFCON dream suffered another crushing blow on Tuesday night as Egypt crashed out of the AFCON 2025 semifinal at the hands of Senegal, losing 1-0 to Sadio Mané's decisive strike. But the burning question remains: has the Liverpool superstar played his last African Cup of Nations?
For all his brilliance on the global stage, Salah has never won the AFCON despite Egypt being the tournament's record holders with seven titles. Though he had enjoyed a solid tournament, scoring four goals and providing one assist, the semifinal against his former club mate Mane was a forgettable affair for the 33-year-old, who had virtually no impact when it really mattered, once again. Egypt's performance was dire, they managed just one shot on target across the entire match, sitting deep and defending cautiously until the inevitable happened in the 78th minute.
This defeat marks the third successive time Senegal has knocked Egypt out in a major tournament. They beat them in the 2019 AFCON final, the 2022 World Cup qualifiers playoff, and now the 2025 AFCON semifinal. On each occasion, Mane has made an impact, leaving Salah and Egypt with painful memories.
Here's where it gets interesting. AFCON has traditionally taken place every two years since 1968, with just one gap between the 2012 and 2013 editions. However, the tournament will switch to a four-year cycle after the 2027 AFCON in East Africa and a 2028 edition.
Crucially, there will be an AFCON next year in 2027. By then, Salah will be 35 years old. If he remains fit and doesn't retire from international football, he will still have one final opportunity to claim the continental crown that has eluded him throughout his career,a last-ditch effort before the tournament switches to a four-year cycle.
The question isn't whether Salah can physically play one more AFCON, he can. The real question is whether Egypt can muster the tactical intelligence and attacking prowess needed to challenge for the title. Their performance against Senegal showed a side bereft of ideas, content to sit deep and hope for the best.
If Egypt are to end Salah's continental drought in 2026, they will need a complete overhaul of their approach. Better strategy, sharper football, and a willingness to match Senegal's intensity will be essential.
For Salah, the window isn't necessarily closing just yet. At 33, he remains physically fit and sharp, and modern football has shown us that age is just a number for elite athletes. Ronaldo is preparing to play another World Cup at 41, while Messi competed at 39, both proving that with elite conditioning and dedication, footballers can extend their careers well into their late 30s and beyond. If Salah maintains his body as these greats have done, he could comfortably carry on for several more years. This could have been his moment, but if he still has the hunger and Egypt can find a winning formula, there remains a genuine opportunity in 2027 for this remarkable player to finally claim the AFCON title that has eluded him. The dream is far from dead.
