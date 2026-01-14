Will Salah play another AFCON after missing out on the title again

For Salah, the window isn't necessarily closing just yet. At 33, he remains physically fit and sharp, and modern football has shown us that age is just a number for elite athletes. Ronaldo is preparing to play another World Cup at 41, while Messi competed at 39, both proving that with elite conditioning and dedication, footballers can extend their careers well into their late 30s and beyond. If Salah maintains his body as these greats have done, he could comfortably carry on for several more years. This could have been his moment, but if he still has the hunger and Egypt can find a winning formula, there remains a genuine opportunity in 2027 for this remarkable player to finally claim the AFCON title that has eluded him. The dream is far from dead.