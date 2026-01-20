Pape Thiaw: From 2002 World Cup golden generation to AFCON Champion—rewriting Senegal's football legacy

The Making of a legend: How Pape Thiaw is creating football history
In football, some men define their era as players. Others elevate nations as coaches. Pape Thiaw has done both, and at 44, he is just getting started.
It began in 2002. A young, hungry Senegal burst onto the world stage at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. They were certainly not supposed to shock everyone. But Thiaw and his teammates did exactly that. Senegal started the campaign by toppling the reigning world champions France, thanks to an iconic Papa Bouba Diop goal. That run took them to the quarter finals, proving that African football had arrived on the global stage. That same year, they reached the AFCON final but lost to Cameroon on penalties. It was a bittersweet campaign, but one that announced Senegal as a rising force in African football.
For Senegal, it was a golden moment. For Thiaw, it was the beginning of a legacy that transcended a single tournament.
Two decades passed. Thiaw transitioned from the pitch to the sidelines, serving as assistant coach under the legendary Aliou Cisse, a period that taught him the subtleties of managing a nation’s expectations, its pride, and its hunger for glory. He watched, learned, and prepared.
Then, in 2023, his moment arrived. Tasked with leading Senegal’s home based Lions at the CHAN tournament, Thiaw did not hesitate. He won the title on February 4, 2023, delivering Senegal’s first continental championship at the African Nations Championship. It was a statement. He was ready.
October 2025. Thiaw guided Senegal to qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was a validation of his vision, his tactics, and his understanding of what this team could become.
But the true coronation came on January 18, 2026. In Morocco, under the bright lights of the AFCON final, Senegal faced their hosts. The match stretched into extra time after unbelievable scenes, including Brahim Diaz’s panenka penalty being saved by Edouard Mendy. Then, in the 94th minute, Pape Gueye’s thunderbolt found the back of the net. Senegal won 1-0. They were continental champions for the second time in five years.
And Thiaw, in his first AFCON tournament as head coach, had delivered the trophy. Also, they have climbed to 12th position in the FIFA World rankings after being crowned as the kings of Africa.
There is a completeness to Thiaw’s journey that few in football ever achieve. He was part of the generation that showed Africa could dream big. He learned from one of the continent’s greatest coaches. He built a team capable of winning at home. And now, on the continental stage, he has written his name into history, not as a footnote to 2002, but as an architect of a new era.
From a player in the golden generation to tactician and now champion, Thiaw has rewritten what is possible for Senegalese football. The Lions of Teranga, under his guidance, do not just compete. They aim to dominate.
At 44 years old, when many coaches are winding down their careers, Thiaw is building something larger than himself. With World Cup qualification secured and an AFCON trophy in hand, he has established himself as one of Africa’s premier coaches, though he faces a disciplinary investigation from CAF following his actions during the final, when he instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest of a controversial penalty decision. But more than that, he has shown the next generation of Senegalese talent what is achievable when vision meets execution.
That is not just a coach. That is a legend in the making.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox