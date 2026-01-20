Pape Thiaw: From 2002 World Cup golden generation to AFCON Champion—rewriting Senegal's football legacy

It began in 2002. A young, hungry Senegal burst onto the world stage at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan. They were certainly not supposed to shock everyone. But Thiaw and his teammates did exactly that. Senegal started the campaign by toppling the reigning world champions France, thanks to an iconic Papa Bouba Diop goal. That run took them to the quarter finals, proving that African football had arrived on the global stage. That same year, they reached the AFCON final but lost to Cameroon on penalties. It was a bittersweet campaign, but one that announced Senegal as a rising force in African football.