Sunday's dramatic AFCON final showcased the Saudi Pro League's growing influence on African football, with three key players from Saudi clubs playing pivotal roles in Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in Rabat.

Goalkeeper battle

The match featured a compelling rivalry between two Saudi-based goalkeepers. Senegal's Edouard Mendy, competing for Al-Ahli, delivered the crucial moment when he saved Brahim Díaz's panenka penalty following a controversial late decision and a player walkoff that nearly abandoned the match.

On the opposite end, Morocco's Yassine Bounou of Al-Hilal proved why he was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament. His outstanding performances throughout AFCON demonstrated exceptional quality, yet even his brilliance could not prevent Pape Gueye's extra-time thunderbolt from settling the final.

Mane's leadership

Sadio Mane, now playing for Al-Nassr along with Cristiano Ronaldo, proved his influence transcends individual skill. When most of his Senegal teammates walked off in protest after the controversial penalty decision , it was Mane who convinced them to return from the dressing room and continue playing. The former Liverpool star was crowned Player of the Tournament and silenced critics who questioned whether his Saudi move would diminish his competitive edge.

Koulibaly's absence

Notably absent was Al-Hilal's Kalidou Koulibaly, who was suspended after accumulating yellow cards throughout the tournament. The loss of the experienced Senegalese defender could have proven devastating, but his teammates rallied to deliver continental glory despite his absence.

The European contingent

The final showcased football's global interconnectedness, with several players from Europe's top competitions making decisive contributions. Nicolas Jackson, on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea, started up front for Senegal alongside Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, bringing elite Premier League club experience to the continental stage. For Morocco, PSG's Achraf Hakimi led the defence while Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui played at left-back, with both players orchestrating key moments in an intense encounter. Iliman Ndiaye had the best chance of the first half but Yassine Bounou produced an outstanding save to deny him, showcasing the quality of the level of keeping he possesses. That was reminiscent of Emi martinez's save in the World cup final for Argentina. But Bono couldn't win it for Morocco.