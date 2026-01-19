GOLD/FOREX
Senegal protest late penalty as Afcon final is delayed

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw urged his players to leave the pitch as tensions escalated

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Morocco's players react during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.
Morocco's players react during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final was halted for nearly 20 minutes in dramatic scenes after Senegal players angrily protested a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Most of the Senegal team walked off the pitch and angry away fans threw objects as they tried to enter the field of play at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with Morocco having the chance to win the final with practically the last kick of the match.

Brahim Diaz eventually took the kick in the 24th minute of time added on but his attempted chip was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, keeping the score at 0-0 and sending the final to extra-time.

The penalty had been awarded by the Congolese referee following a lengthy VAR check for a challenge on Diaz by Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Diaz led the protests following that incident, vehemently calling for a penalty to be given as the Moroccan bench joined in.

Stewards and police formed a barrier in front of the small section of Senegal supporters gathered at the opposite end of the stadium, and calm was eventually restored when extra-time began.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai Rai
Related Topics:
football

