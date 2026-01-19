Disguised as Assad, Speed had blended seamlessly into the official ceremony before choosing the perfect moment to reveal himself. Those who recognised him instantly erupted, while the rest of the crowd quickly joined in once his face appeared on the big screens and across social media. The unforgettable reveal added yet another thrilling highlight to IShowSpeed’s already explosive African tour.

The reaction was immediate and electric. Cheers, screams, and chants echoed throughout the stadium as fans realised the global internet sensation was standing right in front of them. Videos captured from inside the venue rapidly spread across TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit, with many viewers calling it one of the most iconic creator moments ever at a major football event.

Fans packed into the stadium for the highly anticipated final between Morocco and Senegal had no idea what was coming when “Assad,” the official Afcon mascot, stepped onto the pitch. The surprise moment quickly went viral when IShowSpeed suddenly removed the costume, unveiling his identity to tens of thousands of stunned spectators.

