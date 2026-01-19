Senegal beat Morocco in extra time to emerge Afcon champions

Final overshadowed by chaotic scenes and a controversial penalty decision
Dubai: Senegal struck in extra time to shock hosts Morocco and win the Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on Sunday, sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory in a final overshadowed by chaotic scenes and a controversial penalty decision.
Pape Gueye proved the match-winner, scoring early in extra time after Morocco had missed a golden opportunity to take the lead deep into stoppage time. In the 24th minute of added time at the end of normal time, Brahim Diaz stepped up to take a penalty that could have secured the trophy for the hosts, but the Real Madrid winger weakly chipped his effort and was comfortably denied by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
The spot-kick was awarded by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala following a lengthy VAR review for a challenge by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Diaz. The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal’s players and supporters, especially after a Senegal goal had earlier been disallowed for a foul. As tensions boiled over, some Senegal fans threw objects and attempted to enter the pitch before being restrained by police and stewards. Their anger quickly turned to jubilation when Mendy saved the penalty.
After surviving the scare, Senegal looked energised, and their breakthrough felt inevitable. Four minutes into extra time, Sadio Mane won possession in midfield and fed Idrissa Gana Gueye, who released Pape Gueye. The Villarreal midfielder powered past Achraf Hakimi and curled a superb strike into the top corner beyond Yassine Bounou.
Morocco were devastated, particularly Diaz, who was soon substituted. The hosts pushed for an equaliser and came close when Nayef Aguerd headed against the crossbar in the second half of extra time, but Senegal held firm. They might have made the win more comfortable had Cherif Ndiaye not missed a late chance to double the lead.
The defeat ended Morocco’s hopes of lifting the trophy on home soil and ending a 50-year wait for a second continental title. For Senegal, it marked their second Africa Cup of Nations triumph in the last three tournaments, following their penalty shoot-out win over Egypt in 2022.
Despite the dramatic finish, the final itself was a tense, low-scoring affair, reflecting the defensive quality of two of Africa’s top-ranked sides. Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye and Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi both missed key chances before the late controversy and decisive goal.
