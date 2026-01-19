Senegal beat Morocco in extra time to emerge Afcon champions

Pape Gueye proved the match-winner, scoring early in extra time after Morocco had missed a golden opportunity to take the lead deep into stoppage time. In the 24th minute of added time at the end of normal time, Brahim Diaz stepped up to take a penalty that could have secured the trophy for the hosts, but the Real Madrid winger weakly chipped his effort and was comfortably denied by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.