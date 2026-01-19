AFCON DRAMA—Morocco vs Senegal—Brahim's panenka pain, Mane’s sportsmanship, Gueye’s rocket and Senegal are champions

Senegal triumphs in dramatic AFCON final against Morocco
Senegal claimed their second Africa Cup of Nations title with a stunning 1-0 victory over Morocco in extra time, but the final will be remembered as much for the extraordinary drama and controversy as for the football itself.
The drama began when Senegal had what appeared to be a legitimate goal disallowed. Ismaila Sarr found the net, but referee Jean-Jacques Ndala controversially blew his whistle before the ball crossed the line, ruling that Abdoulaye Seck had pushed Achraf Hakimi in the buildup. The premature whistle meant VAR could not review the soft decision, a call that left the Senegalese players and coaching staff furious.Tensions reached boiling point in injury time when Morocco were awarded a penalty after El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have pulled down Brahim Díaz by VAR. It proved the breaking point for Thiaw, who made the extraordinary decision to call his players off the field in protest.
What followed was mayhem. Senegalese fans erupted in fury and frustration, with violent scenes breaking out in the stands as the penalty decision was reviewed and debated.
But this is where the story took a remarkable turn. Senegal's captain Sadio Mane stepped forward with the kind of leadership that defines great champions. Despite his manager's instruction to abandon the match, Mane rallied his teammates and convinced them to return to the pitch and continue playing. It was a moment of genuine sportsmanship and composure that transcended the chaos surrounding the match.
After a tense wait, Brahim Díaz stepped up to take Morocco's crucial penalty. The Real Madrid midfielder, brimming with confidence, opted for the audacious panenka chip. But it was a decision he would come to regret instantly. Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy read it perfectly, and the ball sailed straight into his hands. In that single moment, Morocco's hopes of winning at home evaporated.
The momentum had swung decisively. In extra time, Senegal's Pape Gueye stepped up and unleashed an absolute thunderbolt from outside the box that gave Senegal the decisive goal. There was no way back for Morocco.
Despite an outstanding tournament performance from Morocco's goalkeeper Bono, who was named the tournament's Goalkeeper of the Tournament for his incredible saves throughout the competition, it was not enough to overcome Senegal's determination and resilience. The cruel irony was that the tournament's best goalkeeper could not save his team when it mattered most. Morocco's wait for a second AFCON title continues. Their last triumph came all the way back in 1976, nearly 50 years ago.
For Senegal, victory means a second AFCON crown. For captain Sadio Mane, it cements his legacy among Africa's greatest players by earning him a second AFCON title, which now equals him with Samuel Etoo and Roger Milla as the only three players to claim the trophy multiple times.
Mane's performance throughout the tournament earned him the honour of being named the Player of the Tournament, a fitting recognition for a player who exemplified not just quality on the ball, but the resilience and character required to lead his nation to continental glory.
Despite his performance in the final, Brahim Diaz finished as the tournament's top scorer with five goals, a remarkable achievement that highlighted Morocco's attacking prowess throughout the competition. Though he could not add to his tally or convert the decisive penalty, his contributions throughout AFCON 2025 ensured his place among the tournament's standout performers.
This final had everything: controversy, emotion, heroic saves, shocking misses, and the kind of drama that reminds us why African football captures the imagination of the entire continent. Senegal will lift the trophy, but it is the story of how they lifted it that will endure in the memory of all who witnessed it.
