AFCON DRAMA—Morocco vs Senegal—Brahim's panenka pain, Mane’s sportsmanship, Gueye’s rocket and Senegal are champions

The drama began when Senegal had what appeared to be a legitimate goal disallowed. Ismaila Sarr found the net, but referee Jean-Jacques Ndala controversially blew his whistle before the ball crossed the line, ruling that Abdoulaye Seck had pushed Achraf Hakimi in the buildup. The premature whistle meant VAR could not review the soft decision, a call that left the Senegalese players and coaching staff furious.Tensions reached boiling point in injury time when Morocco were awarded a penalty after El Hadji Malick Diouf was adjudged to have pulled down Brahim Díaz by VAR. It proved the breaking point for Thiaw, who made the extraordinary decision to call his players off the field in protest.