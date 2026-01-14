Senegal vs Egypt live updates: AFCON 2025 semi-final

Senegal and Egypt clash in AFCON 2025 semi-final showdown
Mohamed Salah wins a free kick on the right wing and takes it himself. Mane is the only one in the wall, but the delivery goes unattended and runs through for a goal kick.
(45+1 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Diarra is shown a yellow card for dissent and looks perplexed by the decision. He will also miss the final if Senegal progress. The referee has called both Hassan and Thiaw over to calm things down.
(43 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Salah brings down Mane from behind as he tries to counterattack. Tempers flare in the dugout, with a brief rift between the two coaching staffs. Both head coaches step in and ask their benches to calm down.
(42 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Senegal are attacking constantly down the left with Mane and Jackson, with Diouf also joining in from full back. His cross is cleared for a corner, which Egypt deal with comfortably.
(38 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Mane produces a nice turn in midfield before finding Nicolas Jackson, who lays it off to Habib Diarra. His effort from outside the box is weak and deflected, and the keeper handles it easily. Another attempt follows, with Pape Gueye’s right footed shot from the left side of the box saved.
(33 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Attia has made a couple of good challenges in the middle of the park. Senegal wanted a foul there, but the referee judged the tackle to be clean.
Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is trying to cause problems for Egypt down the right, but they have defended him well so far.
(27 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Mamadou Sarr comes on for Koulibaly. The centre back plays for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and is on loan from Premier League club Chelsea.
(25 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Mane is struggling in the early stages and has been losing possession. Koulibaly is now out, which is positive for Egypt. Mane is also not tracking back, and Egypt could look to capitalise in that area.Nasr Mohammed, Egypt (Gulf News Employee/football enthusiast)
Koulibaly was down for a while and the game was stopped for about a minute. He is down again now, and it does not look like he can continue.
(22 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Jackson cuts inside and looks to generate power, but he loses his balance and sends the shot over the bar.
(19 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Marmoush is taken down by Koulibaly after a through ball finds him. Was he the last man? Nasr thinks so, but I am not convinced as there was defensive cover. Koulibaly will miss the final if Senegal go through. He also missed the 2019 final, which makes this even more heartbreaking for him. The free kick was easily dealt by Senegal.
(17 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Salah gets his first touch near the corner flag but is defended well by Pape Gueye, who dispossesses him easily. As Nasr said, both teams look cagey and cautious so far, though Senegal appear more comfortable on the ball.
(12 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Goal keeper El Shenawy is crucial for Egypt in this game. He needs to come out confidently to collect crosses or punch the ball away, unlike in the previous matches.Nasr Mohammed, Egypt (Gulf News Employee/football enthusiast)
Egypt’s number four, Hossam Abdelmaguid, pulls Nicolas Jackson, earning the first yellow card of the match and giving Senegal a chance from the right half space. Salah and Marmoush are unhappy, saying it was the first challenge. If Egypt reach the final, Abdelmaguid will miss it as this is his second yellow of the tournament. The free kick is headed out for a corner.
(7 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Senegal controlling possession in the early stages
(4 min Egypt 0 Senegal 0)
Bayern Munich striker, Nicolas Jackson, who is on loan from Chelsea gets the match underway.
Salah and Mane shared a warm embrace before kick off, but all eyes remain firmly on Mohamed Salah.
The 33 year old has reached the AFCON final twice, in 2017 and 2021, yet the pressure is on him once again to lead Egypt to glory and join the ranks of national greats such as Ahmed Hassan and Mohamed Aboutrika.
There is also the added distraction of his ongoing situation at Liverpool. The big question is whether he can block out the club football noise and produce a standout performance in this crucial semi final.
Senegal and Egypt clash in the AFCON 2025 semifinal today in a rematch of rivals who last faced off in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Senegal won on penalties after also defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the 2021 AFCON final.
This will be a tough match for both Egypt and Senegal, with the opening 15 minutes likely to be cagey as each side looks to settle. Egypt are expected to sit deep and look to hit on the counter through Salah and Marmoush. If those two are at their best, Egypt have every chance of winning. The same applies to Senegal. If Mane finds his rhythm, they have the quality to beat any opponent.Nasr Mohammed, Egypt (Gulf News Employee/football enthusiast)
Senegal XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; G Gueye, P Gueye, Diarra; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane.
There is only one change for Senegal, as Jackson comes in for Diallo.
Egypt XI (3-4-2-1): El Shenawy; Ibrahim, Abdelmaguid, Rabia; Hany, Attia, Fathy, Fotouh; Ashour; Salah, Marmoush.
Egypt name an unchanged XI from their quarter-final win against Ivory Coast
Referee: Pierre Ghislain Atcho (Gabon)
Both teams arrive unbeaten after impressive runs to the last four. Under head coach Hossam Hassan, Egypt topped Group B with seven points, recording wins over Zimbabwe and South Africa along with a draw against Angola. They followed that up with a 3-1 victory over Benin in the round of 16 before edging past Côte d’Ivoire 3-2 in the quarter finals.
Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, matched Egypt’s group stage tally with seven points in Group D after wins over Botswana and Benin, along with a draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Lions of Teranga then brushed aside Sudan 3-1 in the round of 16 before claiming a narrow 1-0 victory over Mali in the quarter finals.
