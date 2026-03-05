T20 World Cup: Is the chokers tag back on South Africa?

The defeat was so comprehensive that head coach Conrad chose humour over hurt when addressing the “chokers” tag . “I don’t know if tonight was a choke — I thought it was a bloody walloping,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of these guys. Not many people gave us a chance of even reaching the semi-finals when we left home. But that’s no consolation.”

The most iconic moment of collapse came at Edgbaston during the 1999 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Chasing 214, South Africa entered the final over needing nine runs with one wicket left. Lance Klusener was in devastating form, depositing Damien Fleming’s first two balls to the boundary and levelling the scores. Four balls remained. One run needed. Then, after a dot ball, Klusener pushed the fourth delivery and set off for the single — only to find non-striker Allan Donald frozen mid-pitch. Adam Gilchrist completed the run-out, the match ended in a tie, and Australia progressed to the final on a superior Super Six record. South Africa went home and took along the “chokers” tag.

The “chokers” tag has followed the Proteas for nearly three decades, and with good reason. Since their return to international cricket in 1991 after apartheid-era isolation, South Africa have appeared in every 50-over and T20 World Cup — yet knockout glory in limited-overs cricket has remained stubbornly out of reach. Of their 21 ICC knockout matches since 1992, they have lost 15.

The only bright sport so far was in 2025 when the Proteas ended their long ICC trophy drought by defeating Australia at Lord’s to lift the World Test Championship. It was a deserved and historic triumph. But in the white-ball formats it’s still a case of so near yet so far for the Proteas.

But that was a start of a series of disappointments that were to come. The 1992 semi-final against England, the 1996 quarter-final exit to West Indies, the 2015 semi-final defeat to New Zealand, and the 2023 semi-final loss to Australia form a grim catalogue of near-misses. Most recently, in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, the Proteas needed just 26 from 24 balls to beat India and claim their first global limited-overs title. Heinrich Klaasen’s electric 52 off 27 balls had them firmly in control — until his dismissal sparked yet another collapse, and South Africa fell seven runs short.

