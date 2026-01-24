GOLD/FOREX
What Ronaldo and Al Nassr did for AFCON champion Sadio Mane showed true respect

AFCON's best player received well-deserved respect from his club teammates

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Sadio Mane has been given a rapturous reception by his Al-Nassr teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, following his triumphant return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese forward was named Player of the Tournament after leading the Teranga Lions to their second AFCON title, having previously won in 2021. Upon his return to the Saudi Pro League club, Mane was greeted with warm embraces and congratulations from his star-studded teammates, who had prepared a custom celebratory cake featuring images of the forward lifting the trophy.

Ronaldo, who has developed a strong bond with Mane since the latter's arrival at Al-Nassr, personally called his teammate to congratulate him, revealing he had watched the entire final. The Portuguese superstar's gesture highlights the camaraderie within the squad, transcending individual rivalries and national allegiances. Both players, having conquered Europe's elite competitions, now share the unique experience of competing at the highest levels across different continents.

Mane's heroic leadership extended beyond his on-field brilliance during the tournament's dramatic final. In a crucial moment that threatened to derail the championship when Senegal's coach demanded his players to leave the pitch after Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty in the injury time of the AFCON final, he convinced his teammates to return to the pitch and complete the match, showcasing the maturity and influence that earned him the tournament's top individual honor.

Significantly, the 33-year-old has announced this will be his final Africa Cup of Nations, though he intends to continue representing Senegal until the 2026 World Cup, adding emotional weight to this latest continental triumph.

The warm welcome at Al-Nassr reflects the club's multicultural environment. As the team continues their pursuit of silverware in the Saudi Pro League, having both Ronaldo and a tournament-conquering Mane firing on all cylinders could prove decisive for their ambitions this season. Al Nassr are currently sitting 7 points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

