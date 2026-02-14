GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Music

Palash Muchhal gets relief in ₹100m defamation case involving Smriti Mandhana

Court restrains Vidnyan Mane from speaking on Palash to prevent reputational harm

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Palaash Muchhal (Photo/Instagram@palash_muchhal)
Palaash Muchhal (Photo/Instagram@palash_muchhal)

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has secured interim relief from the Bombay High Court in his defamation case against Vidnyan Mane, following allegations connected to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, reports say.


The court has restrained Vidnyan Mane from making or publishing any further statements about Palash, citing the potential for serious harm to the singer’s reputation and dignity.

According to Times of India reports, updates shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani note that the bench warned unchecked public statements could cause lasting reputational damage. Mane has been ordered to refrain from commenting on Palash until further hearings.

The court stressed that allegations must be addressed within the legal framework rather than through public commentary, highlighting the importance of fairness amid a highly publicised controversy.

Legal team hails ruling as major relief

Advocate Shreyansh Mithare, representing Palash, described the order as a significant relief for his client. He stated that the court’s direction effectively halts what he termed false and malicious remarks, restoring fairness in the unfolding controversy. 

Allegations by Vidnyan Mane

The dispute escalated after Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, made explosive claims about the cancelled wedding. He alleged that Palash was caught with another woman during the celebrations on November 23, 2025, stating, “I was at the wedding celebrations… he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha…”

Mane has also accused Palash of cheating him of over ₹4 million, claiming he has filed a complaint in Sangli. He asserted that he possesses evidence, including chats and phone conversations, to substantiate his allegations. 

Palash Muchhal denies accusations

Responding publicly on Instagram Stories, Palash called the allegations “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.” He stated:

“They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”

The defamation suit and court intervention aim to ensure that further public speculation is curtailed while the matter proceeds through the judicial system. 

Related Topics:
cricketMusic

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana and her Delhi Capitals' counterpart Jemimah Rodrigues share a light moment at the end of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5, 2026.

How Smriti Mandhana turned heartbreak into celebration

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 5, 2026.

RCB emerge WPL champions for second time

2m read
‘Smriti, Palash were madly in love for over five years’

‘Smriti, Palash were madly in love for over five years’

2m read
₹100m lawsuit: Muchhal sues Smriti Mandhana’s friend

₹100m lawsuit: Muchhal sues Smriti Mandhana’s friend

2m read