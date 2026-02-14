Palash Muchhal gets relief in ₹100m defamation case involving Smriti Mandhana

Court restrains Vidnyan Mane from speaking on Palash to prevent reputational harm
Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has secured interim relief from the Bombay High Court in his defamation case against Vidnyan Mane, following allegations connected to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, reports say.
The court has restrained Vidnyan Mane from making or publishing any further statements about Palash, citing the potential for serious harm to the singer’s reputation and dignity.
According to Times of India reports, updates shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani note that the bench warned unchecked public statements could cause lasting reputational damage. Mane has been ordered to refrain from commenting on Palash until further hearings.
The court stressed that allegations must be addressed within the legal framework rather than through public commentary, highlighting the importance of fairness amid a highly publicised controversy.
Advocate Shreyansh Mithare, representing Palash, described the order as a significant relief for his client. He stated that the court’s direction effectively halts what he termed false and malicious remarks, restoring fairness in the unfolding controversy.
The dispute escalated after Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana, made explosive claims about the cancelled wedding. He alleged that Palash was caught with another woman during the celebrations on November 23, 2025, stating, “I was at the wedding celebrations… he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha…”
Mane has also accused Palash of cheating him of over ₹4 million, claiming he has filed a complaint in Sangli. He asserted that he possesses evidence, including chats and phone conversations, to substantiate his allegations.
Responding publicly on Instagram Stories, Palash called the allegations “entirely baseless and factually incorrect.” He stated:
“They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels.”
The defamation suit and court intervention aim to ensure that further public speculation is curtailed while the matter proceeds through the judicial system.