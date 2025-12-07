Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal unfollow each other on social media

Earlier in the day both confirmed the wedding was called off
Dubai: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have unfollowed each other on social media after the wedding was called off earlier on Sunday.
Soon after the Indian star opener posted a note calling off the wedding, Palash too posted on his handle confirming the same.
Audience was quick to notice that the couple has unfollowed each other from their official handle.
Smriti wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”
Later Palash posted: “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.
“While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time.”
