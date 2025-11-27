GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

After Mary D’Costa, another woman Nandika Dwivedi gets linked to Palash Muchhal

Music composer Palash was scheduled to marry Smriti Mandhana on November 23

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal
Instagram

Dubai: The postponed wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has become the subject of intense online speculation, with multiple unverified claims circulating on social media platforms.

The couple was scheduled to marry on November 23, but the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana’s father reportedly fell ill. No official statement from either family has indicated any wrongdoing or involvement of a third party.

However, following the postponement, anonymous posts online began suggesting alternative reasons indicating that Palash could be cheating on Smriti.

New link-up

The speculation intensified after screenshots circulated online, shared by a woman identifying herself as Mary D’Costa, showing what appeared to be flirtatious messages attributed to Palash.

Amid the rumours, the name of dancer Nandika Dwivedi also entered online discussions to be having a link-up with Palash. No credible information links her to any alleged incident, and she has not commented publicly.

Dwivedi, a dancer and choreographer based in Mumbai, has previously worked with well-known industry names, including Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, and has appeared as the lead performer in the music video “Tere Piche.” Beyond her professional credentials, there is no substantiated information connecting her to the situation.

With no confirmation from either Mandhana or Muchhal, the claims circulating online remain speculative. At present, the only verified development is that the wedding has been postponed.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Mary D’Costa breaks silence on Smriti–Palash wedding

1m read
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal (Photo/Instagram@smriti_mandhana)

'Palash is going through a critical condition today'

2m read
Smriti Mandhana's Haldi ceremony

Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes viral

2m read
Star Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal. The Bollywood composer and filmmaker has confirmed his relationship with the Indian opener.

Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement in viral video

2m read