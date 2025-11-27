After Mary D’Costa, another woman Nandika Dwivedi gets linked to Palash Muchhal

Music composer Palash was scheduled to marry Smriti Mandhana on November 23
Dubai: The postponed wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has become the subject of intense online speculation, with multiple unverified claims circulating on social media platforms.
The couple was scheduled to marry on November 23, but the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana’s father reportedly fell ill. No official statement from either family has indicated any wrongdoing or involvement of a third party.
However, following the postponement, anonymous posts online began suggesting alternative reasons indicating that Palash could be cheating on Smriti.
The speculation intensified after screenshots circulated online, shared by a woman identifying herself as Mary D’Costa, showing what appeared to be flirtatious messages attributed to Palash.
Amid the rumours, the name of dancer Nandika Dwivedi also entered online discussions to be having a link-up with Palash. No credible information links her to any alleged incident, and she has not commented publicly.
Dwivedi, a dancer and choreographer based in Mumbai, has previously worked with well-known industry names, including Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, and has appeared as the lead performer in the music video “Tere Piche.” Beyond her professional credentials, there is no substantiated information connecting her to the situation.
With no confirmation from either Mandhana or Muchhal, the claims circulating online remain speculative. At present, the only verified development is that the wedding has been postponed.
