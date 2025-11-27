Mary D’Costa breaks silence on Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding controversy: ‘I have never met him’

She stated that she has never met Palash Muchhal and that their conversations were brief.
Dubai: The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal’s wedding has sparked intense speculation online, with unverified claims pointing to a woman named Mary D’Costa as the alleged reason for the delay.
Screenshots of supposed conversations between Muchhal and D’Costa began circulating on social media after first appearing on Reddit, fueling widespread gossip.
D’Costa has now publicly addressed the matter, issuing a detailed clarification on Instagram. She stated that she has never met Palash Muchhal and that their conversations were brief.
“The exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th, 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” she wrote, noting she originally spoke out in July but her posts went largely unnoticed.
She also addressed confusion surrounding her identity, stressing that she has no link to the wedding preparations.
“There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am… I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” D’Costa added.
Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding, scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalized due to a heart-related medical emergency. Mandhana later removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram, adding to the speculation circulating online.
