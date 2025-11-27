GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
VIDEOS
VIDEOS
Videos /
Sport

Mary D’Costa breaks silence on Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding controversy: ‘I have never met him’

She stated that she has never met Palash Muchhal and that their conversations were brief.

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal
Instagram

Dubai: The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal’s wedding has sparked intense speculation online, with unverified claims pointing to a woman named Mary D’Costa as the alleged reason for the delay.

Screenshots of supposed conversations between Muchhal and D’Costa began circulating on social media after first appearing on Reddit, fueling widespread gossip.

D’Costa has now publicly addressed the matter, issuing a detailed clarification on Instagram. She stated that she has never met Palash Muchhal and that their conversations were brief.

“The exchange of chats happened between April 29th and May 30th, 2025, so the contact lasted for only one month. I want to make it absolutely clear that I never met him and I never got involved with him in any way,” she wrote, noting she originally spoke out in July but her posts went largely unnoticed.

She also addressed confusion surrounding her identity, stressing that she has no link to the wedding preparations.

“There’s also been a lot of confusion about who I am… I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with,” D’Costa added.

Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding, scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed after Mandhana’s father was hospitalized due to a heart-related medical emergency. Mandhana later removed her wedding-related posts from Instagram, adding to the speculation circulating online.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Now another woman Nandika gets linked to Palash Muchhal

1m read
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal discharged

2m read
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal (Photo/Instagram@smriti_mandhana)

'Palash is going through a critical condition today'

2m read
Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana

'My son wanted to cancel wedding before Smriti'

2m read