Woman behind Smriti-Palash wedding row issues clarification

Palash’s alleged link up with Mary D’Costa kicked up a storm since the wedding day
Dubai: After the wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal was postponed following the ill health of the cricketer’s father, a series of incidents sparked widespread rumours online. The speculation intensified after purported leaked messages involving Palash circulated, leading many to assume the postponement was linked to alleged misconduct.
Amid this online frenzy, one name repeatedly surfaced — Mary D’Costa — who was rumoured to have exchanged messages with Palash. These unverified claims soon placed her at the centre of the controversy.
Now, the woman drawn into the dispute has issued a clarification.
Mary, whose private chats with Palash went viral, says she never intended to become part of the public drama and is now urging people to stop targeting her. Before switching her social media accounts to private, she explained that she herself had originally shared the screenshots, believing that “the truth should be known.”
As per a post shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, she clarified that the messages were from May to July 2025, making them months old and unrelated to the current situation surrounding the postponed wedding.
In an emotional post, she wrote: “I am the same person who posted the chats. I never wanted my identity revealed. The chats were from May—July 2025 and lasted just a month. I never met him or got involved with him. I only exposed the messages because I love cricket, I admire Smriti Mandhana, and I felt people should know.”
“I’m not the choreographer, nor the person he cheated with. I didn’t expect this backlash and had to make my account private.”
She noted that the chats themselves showed she had not encouraged anything inappropriate:
“In the chats, it’s clear I wasn’t at fault — I was the one who ghosted him.
“Please don’t target me; I genuinely can’t handle it. I never wanted any of this.”
She ended with a final message: “I thought people would understand because in the chat you can clearly see that I was not at fault, and I was the one who ghosted him. I would never do anything wrong to any woman, whether she is famous or not. I request everyone not to target me because I genuinely cannot handle it, and I truly did not think I would have to go through this. Thank you.”
Mary’s name went viral after some social media posts suggested she might be the choreographer involved in the couple’s planned wedding performances. Her name spread further after alleged screenshots circulated in which Palash reportedly described his relationship with Smriti as “almost dead” and “long-distance,” with Mary allegedly questioning him about the upcoming wedding.
