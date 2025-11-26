Woman behind Smriti-Palash wedding row issues clarification

Mary, whose private chats with Palash went viral, says she never intended to become part of the public drama and is now urging people to stop targeting her. Before switching her social media accounts to private, she explained that she herself had originally shared the screenshots, believing that “the truth should be known.”

Mary’s name went viral after some social media posts suggested she might be the choreographer involved in the couple’s planned wedding performances. Her name spread further after alleged screenshots circulated in which Palash reportedly described his relationship with Smriti as “almost dead” and “long-distance,” with Mary allegedly questioning him about the upcoming wedding.

She ended with a final message: “I thought people would understand because in the chat you can clearly see that I was not at fault, and I was the one who ghosted him. I would never do anything wrong to any woman, whether she is famous or not. I request everyone not to target me because I genuinely cannot handle it, and I truly did not think I would have to go through this. Thank you.”

In an emotional post, she wrote: “I am the same person who posted the chats. I never wanted my identity revealed. The chats were from May—July 2025 and lasted just a month. I never met him or got involved with him. I only exposed the messages because I love cricket, I admire Smriti Mandhana, and I felt people should know.”

