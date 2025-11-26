Palash is going through a critical condition today, cousin says

Palash’s mother had previously shared that her son, who is very close to Smriti’s father, was hospitalised in Sangli shortly after the incident. Though he was discharged, he was later admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. She said it was Palash who insisted the wedding rituals should not proceed until Smriti’s father recovered. “After the incident, he cried so much that he had to be hospitalised for four hours. He was given an IV drip. He was extremely stressed,” she said.

In response, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak addressed the situation on social media. She wrote, “Palash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth … Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him.”

The wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill, but a chain of events that followed sparked intense backlash against Palash, including rumours of infidelity. The composer, who returned from the wedding venue in Sangli on Sunday, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to exhaustion. His abrupt departure from Sangli triggered speculation, which only grew after Smriti and several Indian cricket team members removed photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations.

