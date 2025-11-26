GOLD/FOREX
Palash is going through a critical condition today, cousin says

After wedding was postponed a chain of events sparked intense backlash against Palash

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal (Photo/Instagram@smriti_mandhana)
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal (Photo/Instagram@smriti_mandhana)

Dubai: With speculation around Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding refusing to die down, Palash’s cousin has stepped in to defend him on social media.

The wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill, but a chain of events that followed sparked intense backlash against Palash, including rumours of infidelity. The composer, who returned from the wedding venue in Sangli on Sunday, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to exhaustion. His abrupt departure from Sangli triggered speculation, which only grew after Smriti and several Indian cricket team members removed photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations.

In response, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak addressed the situation on social media. She wrote, “Palash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth … Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him.”

Earlier, Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, had also appealed for privacy, saying: “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.”

Palash’s mother had previously shared that her son, who is very close to Smriti’s father, was hospitalised in Sangli shortly after the incident. Though he was discharged, he was later admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. She said it was Palash who insisted the wedding rituals should not proceed until Smriti’s father recovered. “After the incident, he cried so much that he had to be hospitalised for four hours. He was given an IV drip. He was extremely stressed,” she said.

Smriti and Palash had recently completed their haldi ceremony and were scheduled to marry on November 23. Smriti’s father has since been discharged.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Show More

