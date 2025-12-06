Ring missing, fans excited: Smriti Mandhana’s first post after wedding halt

Fans react to her first post since wedding postponement
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has returned to social media with her first post since postponing her wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, following her father’s sudden health emergency.
The India vice-captain shared a promotional video on Instagram, marking her first public appearance since the wedding was called off.
The post, where Mandhana spoke about her cricketing journey, quickly drew reactions from fans delighted to see her back online.
Fans immediately noticed that her engagement ring was missing in the video, sparking speculation about whether the shoot was filmed before or after her engagement.
Comments included, “Stay blessed, Smriti” and “Finally, my babygirl is back… hope ou're okay, didi!”
Mandhana’s wedding celebrations were halted when her father, Srinivas Mandhana, reportedly experienced symptoms of a heart attack on the day of the ceremony in Sangli and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital.
Shravan Mandhana, her brother, confirmed that the wedding remains postponed with no new date set. Both families have requested privacy during this challenging period.
In a show of solidarity, teammate Jemimah Rodrigues skipped the Women’s Big Bash League to remain in India with Mandhana.
Mandhana is set to return in a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from December 21 to 30, with matches in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, as preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup.
She will also captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming Women’s Premier League, starting January 9 in Navi Mumbai.
On-field achievements
Recently, Mandhana finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Women’s World Cup 2025, amassing 434 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.25, including two fifties and a century. She was also retained by RCB for the Women’s Premier League 2026 Mega Auction at Rs 3.5 crore, continuing her leadership role in the franchise.
Fans remain supportive, expressing relief and happiness at seeing Mandhana back online, while speculation continues about the timing of the video and her engagement status.
With inputs from ANI
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox