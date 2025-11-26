On November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Team India scripted history. They lifted their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, and the stadium roared with the collective pride of millions. Among the sea of celebrations, music composer and Mandhana’s fiancé Palash Muchhal was seen beaming, mingling with jubilant fans, and sharing Smriti’s extraordinary achievement with the world.

Dubai: In a country like India where young women and men are often rushed into tying the knot at an appropriate 'marriageable age' —sometimes at the cost of their own wellbeing— Smriti Mandhana seems to have chosen a different path.

In a culture that demands women “adjust,” “compromise,” or “move on” to save face, Smriti paused. Not to explain herself, not to clear a rumour, not to manage optics — simply to protect the person who raised her. That is a radical act in a society trained to ask women, “What will people say?” instead of “What do you need?”

And in the middle of this whirlwind, the moment the wedding was postponed, the internet did what it always does: it turned private heartbreak into public entertainment. Comments began swirling—some speculating about rifts, others even pushing unverified claims of infidelity. It didn’t matter that her manager went on record, or that families urged privacy—social media needed a villain and a scandal, preferably male, musical, and dramatic.

In a matter of few hours, rumours began circulating online, with social media users speculating about everything from relationship trouble to alleged infidelity. Such assumptions have become inevitable in the age of instant outrage and armchair detective work. But the only confirmed reason for the postponement — repeated by Mandhana’s manager and Muchhal’s family — was her father’s sudden health scare. In a media landscape hungry for scandal, Smriti’s decision cut through the noise: she chose family, and she did so without explanation, apology, or public theatrics.

Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, stated clearly that the wedding has been “postponed indefinitely” because Mandhana wants to be by her father’s side as he recovers. There is no drama, no shadow of uncertainty—just a daughter who has earned the right to decide when she is ready.

For the couple, November was supposed to be equally special off the field. Their wedding was scheduled for November 23 in Mandhana’s hometown of Sangli. Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet festivities had already taken place. But when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, faced an unexpected health emergency, the Indian vice-captain made an unambiguous call: family first.

