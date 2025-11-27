GOLD/FOREX
Smriti Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal discharged from Mumbai hospital after wedding cancellation

Their wedding, which was scheduled to take place last week, was postponed indefinitely

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal
Dubai: Music composer Palash Muchhal, fiancé of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, has been discharged from SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, where he had been receiving treatment.

Palash was admitted three days ago after suffering chest pain and experiencing difficulty breathing. Hospital management confirmed his discharge on Tuesday afternoon, stating that he is stable and recovering.

The health scare came at an already sensitive moment for the couple. Their wedding, which was scheduled to take place last week, was postponed indefinitely after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, developed heart-attack-like symptoms hours before the ceremony.

From Sangli to Mumbai: A Rapid Medical Shift

According to sources close to the family, Palash was first taken to a hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra, where initial treatment was administered. He was later shifted to Mumbai for further evaluation and monitoring after doctors advised a more comprehensive cardiac check-up.

The hospital staff noted that Palash had been under significant emotional stress, which is believed to have contributed to his condition. The tension surrounding the sudden postponement of the wedding, coupled with Smriti’s father’s health emergency, reportedly intensified the situation.

Families seek privacy, No new wedding date announced

The Muchhal and Mandhana families are said to be prioritising health and recovery at this time. While Palash’s discharge brings relief, no fresh decisions regarding the wedding have been made public.

Friends and well-wishers of the couple have expressed their support online, urging calm and patience as both families navigate the unexpected circumstances.

A sudden turn of events hours before the ceremony

On the morning of November 23, just hours before the planned wedding rituals, reports surfaced that Smriti’s father had taken ill.

Sources at the time described the symptoms as severe enough to halt preparations immediately. The couple, who were expected to host a private ceremony with close family and friends, have maintained silence since then, choosing to focus on their families’ wellbeing.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
