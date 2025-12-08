After calling off their wedding, Palash removed the viral proposal video from Instagram
Dubai: After calling off their wedding, Palash Muchhal removed the viral proposal video from Instagram
A day after he and cricketer Smriti Mandhana confirmed the cancellation of their wedding, music composer Palash Muchhal removed key moments from his social media — including the viral proposal video and a clip celebrating her recent World Cup victory.
The duo had been scheduled to tie the knot on November 24, 2025, but the ceremony was abruptly postponed when Mandhana’s father was hospitalised hours before the event. Palash himself was later admitted to hospital amid stress, and rumours of internal turmoil began to spread.
On December 7, both Palash and Smriti issued statements announcing the wedding's cancellation. Following that, Smriti deleted all photos and posts related to the engagement and pre-wedding festivities, while Palash deleted the proposal and celebration videos — though other posts remain intact. The two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Palash addressed the swirling speculation, calling many rumours “baseless” and “defamatory.” He said the breakup marked a painful but necessary step, and warned of possible legal action against those spreading false content about him.
Reactions on social media have been swift. Fans and social-media users expressed shock and disappointment, with many criticising Palash for erasing shared memories so soon. Some even suggested he “delete his Instagram altogether.”
As the dust settles, both celebrities have asked for privacy while they move on. Mandhana reportedly plans to focus on her cricket career, while Palash has announced his intention to step back from public scrutiny for now.
