Has Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on social media?

On the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s father suddenly became seriously unwell during breakfast and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital with heart-attack-like symptoms. The following day, Palash was also hospitalised due to unexpected health issues. Smriti’s father remains under observation, and with both families prioritising recovery, the wedding has been put on hold.

Dubai: If social-media chatter is to be believed, Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana had unfollowed her fiance Palash Muchhal . A circulating screenshot appeared to show that she was no longer following him. However, a check by Gulf News confirmed that she is still following Palash, suggesting the speculation was inaccurate.

