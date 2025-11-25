GOLD/FOREX
Has Smriti Mandhana unfollowed Palash Muchhal on social media?

Rumours surfaced after Indian opener removed all her wedding-related posts

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
Dubai: If social-media chatter is to be believed, Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana had unfollowed her fiance Palash Muchhal. A circulating screenshot appeared to show that she was no longer following him. However, a check by Gulf News confirmed that she is still following Palash, suggesting the speculation was inaccurate.

The rumours surfaced shortly after Smriti removed all her wedding-related posts from social media. The ceremony, originally set for September 23, has now been postponed indefinitely following two consecutive medical emergencies in the family.

On the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s father suddenly became seriously unwell during breakfast and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital with heart-attack-like symptoms. The following day, Palash was also hospitalised due to unexpected health issues. Smriti’s father remains under observation, and with both families prioritising recovery, the wedding has been put on hold.

Strong rumours

Meanwhile, unverified online rumours alleging Palash’s infidelity began spreading after screenshots surfaced claiming to show him chatting with a woman named Mary D’Costa. Despite no confirmation of their authenticity, the images circulated widely and fuelled further speculation.

Smriti’s quiet removal of all wedding-related posts added to the intrigue. For fans who had been celebrating the couple just a day earlier, the sudden digital clean-up felt significant, though its meaning remains unclear.

Adding to the online buzz, teammate Jemimah Rodrigues deleted the proposal announcement, while Mandhana’s brother Shravan and close friends such as Shivali Shinde and Radha Yadav unfollowed Palash, intensifying public curiosity.

Throughout the swirling speculation, Smriti has maintained complete silence. Her calm, composed refusal to address the rumours has left fans both concerned and respectful of her privacy.

