Is Mary D’Costa, a choreographer, the reason behind Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s wedding postponement

A new theory circulating online alleges that Palash may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a choreographer. Social-media users have connected these rumours to choreographer Mary D’Costa, who was reportedly set to handle choreography for the wedding festivities. Although little is known about her publicly, leaked private conversations — whose authenticity remains unverified — brought her unexpectedly into the spotlight. What began as a personal matter quickly turned into a widely discussed online controversy, influencing the narrative around the wedding’s delay.

Dubai: It now appears that far more is unfolding behind the scenes of the postponed wedding between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal . What was initially believed to be a delay caused by the hospitalisation of Mandhana’s father has since evolved into a swirl of online speculation, fuelled by new developments and social-media activity. Smriti’s removal of all wedding-related posts — and similar actions by some of her cricketing colleagues — only intensified public curiosity.

The social-media reaction was immediate. Fans expressed empathy for Smriti Mandhana, noting her deletion of all engagement and wedding posts as a possible sign of emotional distress. While some urged respect for privacy, much of the online commentary criticised Palash. Additional unverified claims surfaced, where some anonymous users said they had seen Palash with another woman during pre-wedding rehearsals.

In the screenshots shared, Palash reportedly compliments her, speaks vaguely about being in a long-distance relationship with Smriti, and invites her to outings such as spa sessions, swimming, and early-morning beach visits in Mumbai. In these alleged messages, he appears to sidestep questions about his feelings for Smriti, instead steering conversations toward meeting D’Costa, which further fuelled online doubt about his intentions.

