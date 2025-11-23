Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to wed today in private ceremony

Couple chose to celebrate big day in small gathering attended by close friends, family
Dubai: Indian star cricketer and recent Women’s World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal today in an intimate ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra.
The wedding, planned for the afternoon, will conclude a week of celebrations during which fans caught a rare glimpse of Mandhana’s more expressive, carefree side — a striking contrast to the composed persona she typically displays on the field.
Together for several years, the couple chose to celebrate their big day in a small gathering attended only by close friends and family. The ceremony follows closely on the heels of Mandhana’s historic contribution to India’s World Cup victory, making the moment especially meaningful both personally and professionally.
Mandhana and Muchhal’s story began in 2019, when they were introduced through mutual friends in Mumbai’s artistic circles. Despite their high-profile careers, they opted to keep their relationship private, sharing little about their personal lives while staying focused on work.
Their bond remained mostly under wraps until July 2024, when they marked their fifth anniversary with a simple social media post — their first public acknowledgement as a couple.
Muchhal’s proposal soon after became widely talked about. Following India’s World Cup win, he blindfolded Mandhana and escorted her onto the pitch at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai — the very ground where she delivered one of her most iconic performances. There, he got down on one knee and proposed, blending her greatest sporting triumph with a deeply personal moment. In another symbolic gesture, he had “SM18” — her initials and jersey number — tattooed on his forearm.
Choosing Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown, for their ceremony adds a personal and sentimental layer to the occasion. The pre-wedding festivities over the past week showcased a relaxed and joyful side of Mandhana, surprising fans who rarely see her off-field personality. Friends say the celebrations highlighted the warmth and ease that define her relationship with Muchhal.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox