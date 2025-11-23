GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to wed today in private ceremony

Couple chose to celebrate big day in small gathering attended by close friends, family

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Palak Muchhal posts beautiful haldi moments of brother Palaash before his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana
Palak Muchhal posts beautiful haldi moments of brother Palaash before his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana

Dubai: Indian star cricketer and recent Women’s World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal today in an intimate ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra.

The wedding, planned for the afternoon, will conclude a week of celebrations during which fans caught a rare glimpse of Mandhana’s more expressive, carefree side — a striking contrast to the composed persona she typically displays on the field.

Together for several years, the couple chose to celebrate their big day in a small gathering attended only by close friends and family. The ceremony follows closely on the heels of Mandhana’s historic contribution to India’s World Cup victory, making the moment especially meaningful both personally and professionally.

Mandhana and Muchhal’s story began in 2019, when they were introduced through mutual friends in Mumbai’s artistic circles. Despite their high-profile careers, they opted to keep their relationship private, sharing little about their personal lives while staying focused on work.

Their bond remained mostly under wraps until July 2024, when they marked their fifth anniversary with a simple social media post — their first public acknowledgement as a couple.

Muchhal’s proposal soon after became widely talked about. Following India’s World Cup win, he blindfolded Mandhana and escorted her onto the pitch at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai — the very ground where she delivered one of her most iconic performances. There, he got down on one knee and proposed, blending her greatest sporting triumph with a deeply personal moment. In another symbolic gesture, he had “SM18” — her initials and jersey number — tattooed on his forearm.

Choosing Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown, for their ceremony adds a personal and sentimental layer to the occasion. The pre-wedding festivities over the past week showcased a relaxed and joyful side of Mandhana, surprising fans who rarely see her off-field personality. Friends say the celebrations highlighted the warmth and ease that define her relationship with Muchhal.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palak Muchhal posts beautiful haldi moments of brother Palaash before his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana

Palak Muchhal calls for privacy during sensitive period

2m read
Smriti Mandhana's Haldi ceremony

Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes viral

2m read
Star Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal. The Bollywood composer and filmmaker has confirmed his relationship with the Indian opener.

Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement in viral video

2m read
The win was a personal triumph for the players and their families.

Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash cheers World Cup win

2m read