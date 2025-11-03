GOLD/FOREX
‘Am I still dreaming?’ Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash Muchhal cheers World Cup win with emotional post

Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal shares post after India's win over South Africa

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The win was a personal triumph for the players and their families.
History was made on Sunday, November 2, as the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever ODI World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa in a nail-biting finale at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The win was a personal triumph for the players and their families.

Palash Muchhal, filmmaker, music composer and Smriti Mandhana's partner, sharing a picture from inside the stadium that perfectly captured the nation’s joy: In the snap, Mandhana is draped in the Indian flag, clutching the coveted World Cup trophy, while Palash wraps an arm around her. Caption: “Am I still dreaming?”

This isn’t Muchhal's first ode to Mandhana. Earlier, he posted another picture of her with the World Cup, writing: “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani 🇮🇳..” — a line that had cricket fans everywhere cheering just as loudly as Smriti did on the field.

The couple’s love story

Muchhal and Mandhana are believed to have started dating in 2019, though they kept things mostly under wraps until going Instagram-official last year. Recently,Muchhal dropped a major hint about wedding bells. At a State Press Club event, when asked about his relationship with Smriti, he said: “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that is all I want to say. I have given you the headline.”

