‘Am I still dreaming?’ Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend Palash Muchhal cheers World Cup win with emotional post

Muchhal and Mandhana are believed to have started dating in 2019, though they kept things mostly under wraps until going Instagram-official last year. Recently,Muchhal dropped a major hint about wedding bells. At a State Press Club event, when asked about his relationship with Smriti, he said: “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that is all I want to say. I have given you the headline.”