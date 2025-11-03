GOLD/FOREX
India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final: Shafali Verma shines bright — 10 facts you must know

But if the World Cup final proved anything, it’s that Shafali Verma's only getting started

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Shafali Verma is a woman of the moment
India's Shafali Verma is a woman of the moment
AFP-PUNIT PARANJPE

Dubai: From being left out to lifting the trophy, Shafali’s journey is a masterclass in perseverance — and a reminder that sometimes, destiny saves its most dramatic scripts for those brave enough to keep believing. As the women's cricket team in India basks in World Cup glory, we look at the star of the season, Shafali, and her highs and lows ...

  1. She Wasn’t Even in the World Cup Squad
    Shafali Verma wasn’t part of India’s original 15-member World Cup squad, nor even among the reserves. But fate had other plans. An injury to teammate Pratika Rawal opened the door — and Shafali stormed right through it.

  2. From Standby to Superstar
    In the World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, Shafali top-scored for India with a blazing 87 and picked up two key wickets — earning the Player-of-the-Match award. Not bad for someone who wasn’t even supposed to be there.

  3. India’s Youngest T20I Debutant
    Shafali first made headlines at just 15, becoming India’s youngest-ever T20 international debutant. Her fearless batting style instantly drew comparisons to her idol, Virender Sehwag.

  4. The Return Nobody Saw Coming
    After being dropped from India’s white-ball squads last year, Shafali went back to domestic cricket to rediscover her rhythm. Her hard work paid off — she became one of the top run-getters and wicket-takers in the domestic season before the World Cup call came.

  5. Fearless, Yet Evolved
    Fans know Shafali for her bold strokeplay, but the World Cup final showed a calmer, more mature version. She picked her moments, waited for the loose balls, and still managed to dominate — proof that experience has sharpened her aggression.

  6. The Bowler Nobody Expected
    In the final, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur threw Shafali the ball almost on a hunch — and she struck gold. She dismissed both Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, turning the match in India’s favour. Her eight wickets in recent domestic tournaments had hinted at this new skill.

  7. Destiny Played Its Part
    Even Harmanpreet admitted Shafali’s inclusion felt like divine timing. “It’s all destiny,” the captain said. “We didn’t want her to feel like a replacement — and she showed why.”

  8. Loved by the Crowd, Backed by Her Team
    As chants of “Sha-fa-li! Sha-fa-li!” echoed through Navi Mumbai, it was clear — India had found its hero. Her teammates surrounded her with pride, knowing she had turned a World Cup final into her personal redemption story.

  9. A Symbol of Belief and Resilience
    Dropped, doubted, and determined, Shafali’s comeback is the stuff of sporting fairytales. Her story proves that setbacks aren’t endings — they’re just chapters before the climax.

  10. Still Just 21 — With So Much More to Come
    At 21, Shafali Verma has already lived a dozen cricketing lifetimes — records, setbacks, comebacks, and glory. But if the World Cup final proved anything, it’s that she’s only getting started.

