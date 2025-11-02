India claimed their first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Hosts set a strong total

Opener Shafali Verma starred with a career-best 87 off 78 balls, helping India reach 298/7 in 50 overs after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

In reply, South Africa managed 246 in 45.3 overs, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scoring with 101 off 98 balls. India’s spinner Deepti Sharma took five crucial wickets to secure the win.

Historic achievement

The victory marked India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, their third final appearance after 2005 and 2017, celebrated by a sell-out home crowd.