Women's World Cup 2025 final: India Women beat South Africa Women by 52 runs – match highlights in photos

India clinch maiden Women’s World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Chloe Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Chloe Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP

India claimed their first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Hosts set a strong total

Opener Shafali Verma starred with a career-best 87 off 78 balls, helping India reach 298/7 in 50 overs after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

In reply, South Africa managed 246 in 45.3 overs, with skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scoring with 101 off 98 balls. India’s spinner Deepti Sharma took five crucial wickets to secure the win.

Historic achievement

The victory marked India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, their third final appearance after 2005 and 2017, celebrated by a sell-out home crowd.

1/29
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
2/29
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Chloe Tryon during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
3/29
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
4/29
South Africa's Annerie Dercksen plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
5/29
South Africa's Annerie Dercksen dives to reach the crease during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
6/29
India's Smriti Mandhana (L) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
7/29
India's Shafali Verma carries her team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (R) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
8/29
India's Shafali Verma carries her team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of South Africa's Sune Luus as their teammate Renuka Singh (L) reacts during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
9/29
South Africa's Sune Luus plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
10/29
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
11/29
India's Shree Charani (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch as South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt (L) watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
12/29
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
13/29
India's Renuka Singh celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Tazmin Brits (R) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
14/29
India's players celebrate after the dismissal of South Africa's Tazmin Brits (2R) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
15/29
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
16/29
India's Deepti Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
17/29
India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
18/29
South Africa's Nadine de Klerk (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Amanjot Kaur during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
19/29
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
20/29
South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
21/29
India's Deepti Sharma (R) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
22/29
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
23/29
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
24/29
India's Shafali Verma walks back to the pavilion after her dismissal during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
25/29
South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Shafali Verma during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP-PUNIT PARANJPE
26/29
India's Shafali Verma (R) and Smriti Mandhana run between the wickets during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
27/29
India's Smriti Mandhana (L) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta watches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
28/29
Persistent rain pushes toss further at DY Patil Stadium
IANS
29/29
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt (R) shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur after the toss ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
AFP
