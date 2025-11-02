Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana emotional as India Clinch Maiden Women’s World Cup

Chasing 299, South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, taking five wickets, including the key dismissals of Laura Wolvaardt (101) and Nadine de Klerk (18) to seal the win. Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy moves, including bringing in part-time off-spinner Shafali Verma, proved decisive as Verma struck twice in quick succession to tighten India’s grip.