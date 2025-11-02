GOLD/FOREX
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana emotional as India Clinch Maiden Women’s World Cup

Harmanpreet hugged deputy Mandhana after taking de Klerk’s catch

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
India's Shree Charani (L) celebrates with her team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India scripted history, winning their first-ever Women’s World Cup after a 52-run victory over South Africa in a rain-delayed final at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Batting first, India posted a challenging 298/7, with opener Shafali Verma top-scoring with 87 and Deepti Sharma contributing a crucial 58.

Sharma’s match-winning spin

Chasing 299, South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma starred with the ball, taking five wickets, including the key dismissals of Laura Wolvaardt (101) and Nadine de Klerk (18) to seal the win. Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy moves, including bringing in part-time off-spinner Shafali Verma, proved decisive as Verma struck twice in quick succession to tighten India’s grip.

Emotional celebrations

The final wicket saw an emotional moment as captain Kaur embraced deputy Smriti Mandhana, celebrating the historic victory with teammates and a packed home crowd of 45,000. Fans inside the stadium and millions across India rejoiced as the Women in Blue achieved glory after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

Standout performances

Verma and Mandhana shared a 104-run opening stand to set the foundation, while Sharma’s all-round performance with bat and ball added crucial momentum. Despite South Africa’s spirited effort, led by Wolvaardt, India maintained control, with Kaur and Verma’s tactical decisions shifting the momentum decisively.

A milestone for Indian women’s cricket

This landmark win cements India’s place in cricket history and marks the culmination of years of effort and determination by the Women in Blue, inspiring future generations of cricketers nationwide.

