Jemimah Rodrigues’ heroics power India to historic win over Australia in semi-final
Dubai: In a thrilling semi-final clash at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai, the India women’s cricket team pulled off a stunning run-chase of 339 to beat seven-time champions Australia women’s cricket team and swagger into the final. The recovery came after early setbacks, but a remarkable 127* from Jemimah Rodrigues and a gritty 89 from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, allied with key cameos by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, sealed the deal.
The moment sent ripples through the Indian cricket fraternity — and beyond. Greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were quick to congratulate the side, celebrating not just the win, but what it signals for women’s sport in India. Tendulkar hailed the win as “fabulous” and urged the team to “keep the tricolour flying high”.
Ganguly welcomed the victory as clear evidence of the women’s team’s exponential growth over the past five years — “Incredible stuff … one more to go”.
Meanwhile, men’s head coach Gautam Gambhir chimed in: “It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls.”
For India, this is more than a win. It’s a statement: the women in blue can rise to the occasion, defy the odds and make history on home soil. With the final now ahead, the mood is electric. If they can channel this belief and performance one more time, the Indian women’s side might take the ultimate prize.
