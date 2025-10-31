Inside Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts opening night: A stunning showcase of horses, heritage, and horsemanship

The new academy — the first of its kind outside Europe — sprawls across 65,000 square metres on Jubail Island and houses everything from a saddle-making atelier to a sprawling equestrian library filled with 14,000 manuscripts. There’s even the Furussiya Gallery, home to more than 170 artefacts that chart humanity’s centuries-old fascination with horses.

There were no dusty arenas or thundering races. The riders didn’t yank reins or bark commands; their communication was quieter, subtler — a shift of weight here, a slight pulse of the calf there. It was horsemanship stripped of ego, distilled down to pure trust and control.

ADREA isn’t just another equestrian school — it’s the first global academy outside Europe dedicated to the classical art of horsemanship. And if the glittering opening night was any indication, this new cultural landmark in Abu Dhabi is set to redefine how the region experiences heritage, performance, and spectacle. Gulf News was witness to the opening night and it was nothing short of pure poetry in motion - but with horses taking centre stage.

