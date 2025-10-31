Watch: Sheikh Mansour inaugurates Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts

The opening ceremony featured a historic performance uniting the five great schools of horsemanship — from Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, and the UAE — symbolising the bond between East and West.

Sheikh Mansour toured the Furusiyya Gallery, housing 173 rare equestrian artworks and artefacts spanning 2,000 years, the Saddle Atelier, the UAE’s first saddle-making workshop, and the Equestrian Library, home to over 14,000 rare books and manuscripts.