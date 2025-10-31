Watch: Sheikh Mansour inaugurates Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts

The new equestrian institution unites art, heritage and horsemanship on Jubail Island
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, inaugurated the Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) on Jubail Island, the first institution of its kind outside Europe devoted to classical horsemanship.
The opening ceremony featured a historic performance uniting the five great schools of horsemanship — from Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, and the UAE — symbolising the bond between East and West.
Sheikh Mansour toured the Furusiyya Gallery, housing 173 rare equestrian artworks and artefacts spanning 2,000 years, the Saddle Atelier, the UAE’s first saddle-making workshop, and the Equestrian Library, home to over 14,000 rare books and manuscripts.
ADREA merges art, heritage and education, establishing Abu Dhabi as a global capital for equestrian culture. Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui stated that the project embodies Sheikh Mansour’s vision to revive the art of horsemanship as a refined expression of Emirati identity.
